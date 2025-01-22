JBC opens applications for justices of SandiganBayan, Court of Appeals

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has opened applications and recommendations for associate justice posts in the Court of Appeals and the Sandiganbayan.

In a notice dated January 22, the JBC said there are two vacancies for the position of Court of Appeals associate justice and two vacancies for the position of Sandiganbayan associate justice.

For the Court of Appeals, the vacant "seats" on the bench are the positions previously held by Justice Fernanda Peralta, who was appointed as the appellate court’s presiding justice in November 2024, and Associate Justice Jacinto Fajardo Jr., who will compulsorily retire on March 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, for the anti-graft court, one vacant seat of the bench was formerly occupied by Justice Geraldine Econg who was appointed as the SandiganBayan presiding judge on Jan. 7, 2025.

The other seat that is expected to be vacated is from Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez, who will compulsorily retire on June 9, 2025.

According to a 2020 bulletin of the JBC, the requirements for being a justice of the Court of Appeals are similar to the requirements of being a Supreme Court justice.

This means that an aspirant for a seat on the appellate court’s bench must be at least 40 years old and must have served for at least 15 years as a judge of a lower court or have been engaged in the practice of law in the Philippines.

For the anti-graft court, its members must also be at least 40 years old and have served for at least 10 years as judges of a court of record, or have been engaged in the practice of law in the Philippines, or have held office that required admission to the bar for a similar period.

Applicants must submit their requirements through the JBC Online Registration and Application System.

The deadline for submitting requirements for judicial positions is March 10, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.