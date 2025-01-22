^

Headlines

JBC opens applications for justices of SandiganBayan, Court of Appeals

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 4:53pm
JBC opens applications for justices of SandiganBayan, Court of Appeals
Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Ermita, Manila.
File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has opened applications and recommendations for associate justice posts in the Court of Appeals and the Sandiganbayan.

In a notice dated January 22, the JBC said there are two vacancies for the position of Court of Appeals associate justice and two vacancies for the position of Sandiganbayan associate justice.

For the Court of Appeals, the vacant "seats" on the bench are the positions previously held by Justice Fernanda Peralta, who was appointed as the appellate court’s presiding justice in November 2024, and Associate Justice Jacinto Fajardo Jr., who will compulsorily retire on March 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, for the anti-graft court, one vacant seat of the bench was formerly occupied by Justice Geraldine Econg who was appointed as the SandiganBayan presiding judge on Jan. 7, 2025. 

The other seat that is expected to be vacated is from Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez, who will compulsorily retire on June 9, 2025. 

According to a 2020 bulletin of the JBC, the requirements for being a justice of the Court of Appeals are similar to the requirements of being a Supreme Court justice.

This means that an aspirant for a seat on the appellate court’s bench must be at least 40 years old and must have served for at least 15 years as a judge of a lower court or have been engaged in the practice of law in the Philippines.

For the anti-graft court, its members must also be at least 40 years old and have served for at least 10 years as judges of a court of record, or have been engaged in the practice of law in the Philippines, or have held office that required admission to the bar for a similar period.

Applicants must submit their requirements through the JBC Online Registration and Application System.

The deadline for submitting requirements for judicial positions is March 10, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.

COURT OF APPEALS

JUDICIAL AND BAR COUNCIL

SANDIGANBAYAN

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
Lawmakers on Tuesday, January 21, raised suspicions of criminality in the death of Kuwait-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW)...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos looks forward to working closely with POTUS

Marcos looks forward to working closely with POTUS

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos joined other world leaders in congratulating US President Donald Trump on his inauguration, saying he is...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM approves release of P30 billion military pension

DBM approves release of P30 billion military pension

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
A P30.41-billion fund for the regular pension requirements of military and uniformed personnel for the first quarter has been...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos restores PNP&rsquo;s IT budget

Marcos restores PNP’s IT budget

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday ordered the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to restore the outlay for the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
UN: Fight misinformation on sex education

UN: Fight misinformation on sex education

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The United Nations has called for combatting misinformation about the comprehensive sexuality education and the role of various...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malaysia eyes more scholarship opportunities for Filipino students

Malaysia eyes more scholarship opportunities for Filipino students

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino met Wednesday, January 22 to...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: How the executive branch is coping with budget cuts

Explainer: How the executive branch is coping with budget cuts

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
(Updated) The 2025 budget saw winners and losers, with some national government agencies receiving large gains while others...
Headlines
fbtw
Taal Volcano records 3rd eruption this January &ndash; Phivolcs

Taal Volcano records 3rd eruption this January – Phivolcs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Two weeks after its last eruption on January 10, Taal Volcano had a steam-driven eruption at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with