LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

January 22, 2025 | 9:32am
Kanlaon Volcano exhibits heightened unrest, emitting steam from its crater on Sept. 10, 2024, 5:30 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

Comelec defers printing of ballots anew

NSC asks Congress to strengthen anti-espionage law

Marcos restores PNP’s IT budget

Military suspects 'foreign power' mapping the Philippines

DepEd urged to amend implementing rules for law vs bullying

Deployment ban to Kuwait pushed with another OFW death

Does the 'tara' system exist? Ex-BOC heads say yes, one exec uncertain

Marcos congratulates Trump for 'another peaceful transfer of power'

Quiboloy hospitalized due to pneumonia

