Ex-police chief Grijaldo faces second contempt charge, stops short of reaffirming coercion

Police colonel Hector Grijaldo attends the 14th hearing of the House Quad Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Police colonel Hector Grijaldo invoked his right against self-incrimination after accusing two House Quad Committee co-chairs of allegedly forcing him to confirm the drug war’s reward system.

Although he made the accusation in a sworn statement during the Senate’s war on drugs hearing on Oct. 28, 2024, Grijaldo hesitated to confirm its truth when asked.

This led to his second contempt and detention order, but this time for allegedly lying. During the Quad Comm's 14th hearing on Tuesday, January 21, the motion to cite him in contempt and detain him was approved. Grijaldo will be transferred to Station 6 in Quezon City to serve his detention.

After skipping the past four hearings due to a shoulder strain and medical procedure, Grijaldo attended today’s session and was questioned about his claim.

Grijaldo previously named Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) and Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District) in his affidavit, recounting how they allegedly pressured him to confirm retired police colonel Royina Garma’s affidavits on the said reward system.

Fernandez and Abante temporarily stepped down from their roles as co-chairs and took their oaths as resource persons.

Deputy Speaker David “Jay-Jay” Suarez (Quezon, 2nd District) read excerpts from Grijaldo’s affidavit, detailing a conversation in which the police colonel was asked by Fernandez to confirm certain information.

“So, colonel Grijaldo, you mentioned in your affidavit and even in the Senate hearing that you were coerced by certain members of this committee. Totoo ba ‘yun? Oo o hindi? (Is that true? Yes or no?)” the lawmaker asked.

However, Grijaldo did not give a clear response.

“I will stand by my statement in the Senate under oath, your Honor, and I would like to invoke my right against self-incrimination, your Honor,” Grijaldo answered.

Out of order. Quad Comm Chairperson Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) said Grijaldo invoking his right against self-incrimination over a simple question of confirming his own affidavit was “out of order.”

“He is continuously disrespecting this committee by refusing to answer appropriately to the questions propounded by the member,” Barbers said.

Suarez repeated the same question two more times, but the police colonel insisted not to offer a yes or no.

All Grijaldo shared concerning his accusation was how he was “enlightened” to testify before the Senate after attending a Sunday mass.

Fernandez and Abante were also questioned according to Grijaldo's affidavit, to which they confirmed the meeting that occurred and that there were two lawyers with them. They explained that the meeting was to "vet" resource persons.

The Barayuga slay

Grijaldo was also invited as a resource person due to his role as Mandaluyong City Police chief during the murder of Wesley Barayuga in 2020, where no police investigation was reportedly conducted.

Barayuga, who was the board secretary of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) at the time, served under Garma, the agency’s general manager.

He was included in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s narco list of public officials allegedly linked to the illegal drug trade, which, according to police lieutenant colonel Santie Mendoza, was a motive for his assassination.

Grijaldo said he couldn’t recall if his initial investigation into General Barayuga’s murder included the alleged drug links as a motive, only remembering it being a “personal grudge” and “work-related.”

He explained that the Philippine National Police’s special investigation task group (PNP-SITG) took over the case after he was relieved, which is why he was not fully informed about the findings.

Grijaldo also mentioned that his team had only obtained affidavits from PCSO staff on duty during the murder and CCTV footage from the crime scene.

The PNP reopened the investigation in September 2024 and informed the joint committee that they are nearing the completion of their findings.