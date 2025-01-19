^

Headlines

Comelec to continue printing ballots on January 22

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 19, 2025 | 5:17pm
Comelec to continue printing ballots on January 22
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume printing ballots for the 2025 midterm elections on Wednesday, January 22.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia revealed this in an interview on Sunday, January 19, following the Supreme Court’s restraining order preventing the poll body from declaring five aspirants as nuisance candidates.

Garcia added that the poll body plans to use all available machines at the National Printing Office (NPO) to address delays in ballot printing.

“Plano na nating gamitin ang lahat-lahat.ng makina ng NPO at ‘yung dalawang bagong makina na dinala naman ng Miru Systems, so para hopefully, ay makagawa ng paraan na ma-doble man lang ang production output sa bawat araw,” Garcia said in an interview with DZBB. 

(We plan to use all the machines at the NPO, including the two new machines brought in by Miru Systems, to hopefully find a way to double the daily production output.)

The ballot printing was initially scheduled to be completed by April 14. However, due to the Supreme Court's restraining order, this deadline may not be met.

“Malamang lumampas tayo sa April 14 sa pag-iimprinta," Garcia said. 

(We will likely go beyond April 14 in printing)

Despite the delay in printing, Garcia assured the public that the ballots would be ready in time for the May elections.

“Ngayon, hindi na tayo masyadong on track dahil sa dalawang linggong nawala sa atin. Medyo sumablay na tayo doon sa timeline natin. Pero huwag pong mag-alala…Mahahabol natin at may mga contingency measure naman tayo,” he added.

(Right now, we're no longer fully on track due to the two weeks we lost. We've fallen a bit behind our timeline. But don't worry... We'll catch up, and we have contingency measures in place.)

On January 14, the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order directing the Comelec to halt the disqualification and declaration of five aspirants as "nuisance" candidates.

As a result, the poll body had to dispose of six million ballots worth P132 million, which had begun printing on January 6.

Chavit's name no longer included in new ballot

As the ballots for the national elections are printed, the name of former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson will no longer appear on the new ballot.

This was confirmed by Garcia in a Viber message to Philstar.com on Thursday, January 16.

Citing health concerns, Singson withdrew from the Senate race on January 12.

“Matapos ang mahabang pag-iisip, ang desisyon ko po, hindi na po ako tutuloy sa aking kandidatura sa Senado,” Singson said addressing his supporters. 

(After much deliberation, my decision is that I will no longer proceed with my candidacy for the Senate).

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

GEORGE GARCIA

NUISANCE CANDIDATE

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;VP impeach complaint not likely to prosper&rsquo;

‘VP impeach complaint not likely to prosper’

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte are likely not to prosper in the 19th Congress due to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Navy holds exercise near Bajo de Masinloc

Philippine Navy holds exercise near Bajo de Masinloc

1 day ago
The Philippine Navy said its warships held exercises Friday in the South China Sea as part of its efforts to assert its sovereign...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW: Prime suspect in Kuwait OFW slay has confessed

DMW: Prime suspect in Kuwait OFW slay has confessed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The prime suspect in the murder of 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker Dafnie Nacalaban in Kuwait has confessed to the crime,...
Headlines
fbtw

Cooperation needed as China won’t back down – experts

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
With no end in sight to China’s aggressive actions in regional waters which it supports with disinformation, neighboring nations and allies that follow the rule of law should respond by further strengthening...
Headlines
fbtw
DA exec sees food emergency declared on January 22

DA exec sees food emergency declared on January 22

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is set to declare a food security emergency on Jan. 22, to address persistently high rice ...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senator backs Marcos budget plan

Senator backs Marcos budget plan

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe supported President Marcos’ move to restore funding for slashed projects in the 2025 national budget,...
Headlines
fbtw

New appointees in National Prosecution Service

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday announced new appointees in the National Prosecution Service, which prosecutes cases involving violations of penal laws.
Headlines
fbtw
Food security emergency likely to be declared on January 22

Food security emergency likely to be declared on January 22

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture is expected to declare a food security emergency on rice on January 22 amid surging prices of...
Headlines
fbtw
Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

By Jerome Villanueva | 1 day ago
Foreign digital service providers operating in the Philippines only have four months to comply with the mandatory...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with