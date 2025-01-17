^

Headlines

China’s ‘monster’ ship enters 13th day in Philippine waters

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 5:56pm
Chinaâ€™s â€˜monsterâ€™ ship enters 13th day in Philippine waters
Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5901, better known as the "Monster" Ship is captured in Philippine waters on Jan. 16, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard / Release

MANILA, Philippines — China’s "monster" ship entered its 13th day lurking within Philippine waters, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commodore Jay Tarriela said on Friday, January 17.

Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5901 was first monitored on January 4. The Philippines has already filed another diplomatic protest against China over the ship. 

“The PCG remains committed to its vigilant monitoring efforts, now entering the 13th day of operations where BRP Gabriela Silang has actively confronted the illegal deployment of China Coast Guard vessel 5901 within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone. The brave men and women aboard the PCG vessel have successfully ensured that the significantly larger Chinese vessel remains at least 70 nautical miles from the coast of Zambales Province,” Tarriela said on X (formerly Twitter). 

Tarriela said that the CCG ship is not acting in compliance with the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award. 

“Tracking data for the entire day has shown that the movements of the China Coast Guard vessel are inconsistent with the principles established under UNCLOS. Freedom of navigation requires continuous and expeditious passage, and it is essential to note that this freedom does not permit illegal patrols by foreign vessels within the EEZ of another state,” the PCG spokesperson said.

Tarriela said that the monster ship communicated via radio to the PCG that it wished to de-escalate tensions between Manila and Beijing. 

However, the PCG spokesperson maintained that the CCG’s vessel does not align with its words. It must respect Philippine sovereignty, he said. 

“Tracking data for the entire day has shown that the movements of the China Coast Guard vessel are inconsistent with the principles established under UNCLOS. Freedom of navigation requires continuous and expeditious passage, and it is essential to note that this freedom does not permit illegal patrols by foreign vessels within the EEZ of another state,” Tarriela said. 

Tensions in the West Philippine Sea have persisted in light of Beijing’s incursion in Manila’s waters.  

The 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration has already ruled in favor of the Philippines, upholding its EEZ and invalidating China’s claim over its waters. 

However, China has continued its maritime expansion in the West Philippine Sea, sending CCG vessels to roam the disputed waterways. 

 

JAY TARRIELA

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Enrile questions INC's stance on Sara Duterte impeachment

Enrile questions INC's stance on Sara Duterte impeachment

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile has warned against following the logic of the Iglesia ni Cristo in staging a...
Headlines
fbtw
Defend integrity, impeach Sara&rsquo;

Defend integrity, impeach Sara’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives should defend its integrity and fight back by impeaching Vice President Sara Duterte, according...
Headlines
fbtw
GSIS flagged for P2 billion investment in 3 companies

GSIS flagged for P2 billion investment in 3 companies

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Government Service Insurance System for investing P2.3 billion in stocks of three...
Headlines
fbtw
Carlson on SCS aggression: We won&rsquo;t let them prevail

Carlson on SCS aggression: We won’t let them prevail

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The United States will not allow China to prevail with its illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive acts and give in to...
Headlines
fbtw
Enrile on INC rally: Sacrifice rule of law?

Enrile on INC rally: Sacrifice rule of law?

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Are we ready to sacrifice the rule of law?
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No short-changing: Local governments to get higher cut of national taxes by 2026

No short-changing: Local governments to get higher cut of national taxes by 2026

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said that local government units are set to get a higher portion from national taxes, going...
Headlines
fbtw
Government may declare food security emergency

Government may declare food security emergency

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
There is sufficient basis to declare a food security emergency, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll bets urged: Name campaign donors

Poll bets urged: Name campaign donors

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A former commissioner of the Commission on Elections yesterday urged those running in the midterm elections to bare the sources...
Headlines
fbtw
STAR&rsquo;s Sheila Crisostomo writes &lsquo;30&rsquo;

STAR’s Sheila Crisostomo writes ‘30’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Philippine STAR reporter Sheila Villaflores Crisostomo was usually described as “walang masamang tinapay” –...
Headlines
fbtw
Sex education in teen pregnancy prevention bill questioned

Sex education in teen pregnancy prevention bill questioned

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Some senators have expressed concern about the version of a teenage pregnancy prevention bill in the Senate, following pressure...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with