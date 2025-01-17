Chinaâ€™s â€˜monsterâ€™ ship enters 13th day in Philippine waters

China’s ‘monster’ ship enters 13th day in Philippine waters

Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5901, better known as the "Monster" Ship is captured in Philippine waters on Jan. 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — China’s "monster" ship entered its 13th day lurking within Philippine waters, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commodore Jay Tarriela said on Friday, January 17.

Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5901 was first monitored on January 4. The Philippines has already filed another diplomatic protest against China over the ship.

“The PCG remains committed to its vigilant monitoring efforts, now entering the 13th day of operations where BRP Gabriela Silang has actively confronted the illegal deployment of China Coast Guard vessel 5901 within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone. The brave men and women aboard the PCG vessel have successfully ensured that the significantly larger Chinese vessel remains at least 70 nautical miles from the coast of Zambales Province,” Tarriela said on X (formerly Twitter).

Tarriela said that the CCG ship is not acting in compliance with the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

“Tracking data for the entire day has shown that the movements of the China Coast Guard vessel are inconsistent with the principles established under UNCLOS. Freedom of navigation requires continuous and expeditious passage, and it is essential to note that this freedom does not permit illegal patrols by foreign vessels within the EEZ of another state,” the PCG spokesperson said.

Tarriela said that the monster ship communicated via radio to the PCG that it wished to de-escalate tensions between Manila and Beijing.

However, the PCG spokesperson maintained that the CCG’s vessel does not align with its words. It must respect Philippine sovereignty, he said.

Tensions in the West Philippine Sea have persisted in light of Beijing’s incursion in Manila’s waters.

The 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration has already ruled in favor of the Philippines, upholding its EEZ and invalidating China’s claim over its waters.

However, China has continued its maritime expansion in the West Philippine Sea, sending CCG vessels to roam the disputed waterways.