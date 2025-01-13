^

Philippines files new diplomatic protest vs China over 'monster ship'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 3:06pm
China Coast Guard vessel 5901, nicknamed the “monster ship,” off the coast of Capones Island, Zambales on January 4, 2025.
Businessworld / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has filed another diplomatic protest against China over the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia and navy in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

China’s presence has persisted within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) despite at least 60 diplomatic protests being filed in the past.  

“The Philippine government further reaffirms its commitment to continue and intensify its legitimate maritime law enforcement and patrol operations, and to safeguard and provide humanitarian support to Filipino fisherfolk in the WPS,” the National Maritime Council (NMC) said in a statement on Monday, January 13.

“In view of the situation, the Philippines has filed the appropriate diplomatic protest to counter China’s recent illegal actions in the WPS,” it added. 

In the statement, the NMC cited two different cases where Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were monitored within the Philippine EEZ. 

The first incident occurred on January 5, when the CCG 5901 was spotted in the waters of Bajo de Masinloc. The NMC reiterated that the Philippines holds sovereignty over the area, in accordance with the Philippine Maritime Zones Act. 

The second incident cited by the NMC occurred on January 10 when the CCG 330 was spotted 70 to 90 nautical miles from the coastlines of Zambales. 

The ship reported in Zambales is known as China’s “Monster” ship.  

“China does not have any basis to conduct law enforcement activities or maritime patrols over these waters,” the NMC said. 

The NMC’s chair is the Executive Secretary, the alter-ego of the president. Its members include the secretaries of the Departments of National Defense, Foreign Affairs, Justice and more. 

As per protocol, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) challenged both vessels in a peaceful manner, according to the NMC.

In response, the Chinese government deployed a People's Liberation Army-Navy helicopter, which hovered above the PCG vessel.

The Philippines has made itself clear to China: “direct its vessels to desist from conducting illegal actions that violate the Philippines’ sovereign rights in its EEZ.” 

‘Take action now’ 

Legislators in the Philippines have raised the alarm about China’s continuous maritime incursion in the country’s waters. 

Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that China started the year off the wrong foot, raising a disturbance rather than keeping the peace. 

“As I insisted before, Malacañang should start filing new cases before an international court. Beijing’s ships will only keep coming back if we do not take appropriate measures,” Hontiveros said. 

The Philippines took China to court during the term of the late president Benigno Aquino III, resulting in the historic 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). The PCA ruling upheld the Philippine EEZ and has consistently been cited as proof of the country’s claim over the disputed waterways. 

“We must work on strengthening alliances with like-minded nations whose Coast Guards can patrol with ours. Together, let us show China that no ‘Monster’ ship can scare us,” she said, 

Meanwhile, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also urged a comprehensive response. 

“I think it's crucial to take action now. We need a proactive, united, and sustained approach to protect our rights and ensure the safety and security of our people. The Philippines will not yield to coercion or intimidation when faced with challenges to our sovereignty,” he said. 

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
