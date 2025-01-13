Vico Sotto: Most public servants want clean government

In an interview with The STAR’s online show titled “Truth on the Line,” Sotto underscored the importance of building strong systems and shifting cultural mindsets to combat the endemic problem of corruption.

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, one of the youngest local government executives in the Philippines, highlighted his administration’s battle against corruption and the strides made toward institutional reform.

In an interview with The STAR’s online show titled “Truth on the Line,” Sotto underscored the importance of building strong systems and shifting cultural mindsets to combat the endemic problem of corruption.

“Corruption is a problem of weak institutions and cultural acceptance,” he said.

“For decades, certain practices have become ingrained and accepted. We’ve shown in Pasig that these can be challenged and changed,” he added.

Sotto expressed belief that the majority of public servants want clean and honest government, but need leadership to expose wrongdoing and pursue reforms.

He detailed how his administration tackled entrenched corruption in the city.

Sotto said his administration confronted alleged syndicates illegally earning billions annually.

“Around 20-30 percent – sometimes more – of project budgets were pocketed. By eliminating kickbacks and the ‘palakasan’ system, we’ve proven that change is possible,” he said.

Sotto credited leadership by example as one of the most impactful strategies, stating that he can confidently say that not a single peso from public funds has gone into his pocket.

“This moral ascendancy allows me to hold others accountable without hesitation,” he said.

He also highlighted the establishment of systems to sustain reforms beyond his term, like the “Ugnayan sa Pasig,” a freedom of information (FOI) and feedback unit, which he launched during his first 100 days in office.

The initiative allows residents to request information and submit complaints, promoting transparency and accountability.

“While many requests are complaints or feedback rather than formal FOI requests, these insights help us understand public sentiment and improve services,” the mayor said.

Sotto also pointed to structural reforms, like the creation of a Procurement Management Office, which ensures compliance with legal processes, and the inclusion of civil society organizations as observers in procurement activities.

“It’s harder to do things legally and correctly, but we are training and equipping our employees to uphold these standards,” he explained.

Among his accomplishments, he is proudest of the doubling of scholarship beneficiaries in Pasig and the insulation of city bureaucracy from political interference.

“Removing politics from government work ensures continuity in service delivery, regardless of election cycles,” he said.

Looking ahead, Sotto aims to expand existing programs and improve fund utilization.

“We’re now in expansion mode. For instance, the local senior pension program will include more beneficiaries. These programs are the fruits of the reforms we’ve planted,” he said.

Sotto, now in his second term, is focusing on completing his third and final term, should he be reelected.

Asked about his future political plans, he emphasized staying present in his current role.

“I want to focus on where I am now. After my term, I might explore other opportunities, but they’ll always be related to government or public service,” he said.

As for his legacy, Sotto hopes to be remembered as “the mayor who helped lay the foundations of good governance in Pasig.”

“Good governance isn’t flashy, but it is the bedrock of progress. If you build the right systems and lead with integrity, everything else – whether scholarships, health services or infrastructure – will follow,” he said.