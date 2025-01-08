^

Is your PWD ID in the DOH registry? Here's what to do.

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 7:01pm
Is your PWD ID in the DOH registry? Here's what to do.
Facebook comment dated February 2020 shows the same family's cards being reported by another entity.
Supplied

MANILA, Philippines — Persons with disabilities (PWDs) should coordinate with their local government units if their ID numbers do not appear in the Department of Health’s (DOH) registry, the agency said on Wednesday, January 8.  

The statement follows concerns raised on social media about establishments requiring verification through the DOH registry before granting PWD discounts, with some ID numbers not showing up.  

Some PWD ID holders said they were informed of a supposed new rule or memorandum mandating registry checks.  

In a message to Philstar.com, the DOH clarified that the format of PWD ID numbers may vary across cities and municipalities. 

It encouraged ID holders to consult their respective LGUs to confirm the format used.  

The DOH also emphasized that it has not issued any memorandum or directive requiring establishments to validate PWD IDs in the registry before providing discounts.  

PWD ID holders may verify their PWD ID numbers through this page, or the ID verification tab, on their website

“Some LGUs have different formatting of the ID number, you can call or inquire with them how to properly input your ID number,” DOH told Philstar.com.

The health department explained that some PWD ID numbers may consist of five sequential digits. In such cases, ID holders can try adding “00” before the five digits, as the sequential code should be seven digits in total.

The correct format for the ID number is RR-PPMM-BBB-NNNNNNN, where the first two digits represent the region code, followed by the provincial code, municipality and barangay codes, and finally the seven-digit sequential code.

Sample ID format of a person with disability.
Department of Health

“If there is still no record after troubleshooting, you need to approach the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) of your locality that issued the ID,” DOH said. 

In the statement, the agency said that the PDAO is responsible for registering PWDs in their system and can verify whether an individual's details are uploaded in the DOH registry.

The DOH also reminded the public that using fake PWD IDs is a criminal offense under Republic Act 7277, or the Magna Carta for PWDs. Violators may face fines or imprisonment.

Privileges. PWDs are entitled to a 20% discount at all establishments for services such as those in hotels, lodging facilities, restaurants and recreation centers. 

They are also eligible for discounts on admission fees at cinemas, theaters, and concerts, as well as on the purchase of medicine and medical and dental services.

A 20% discount on domestic air and sea travel, as well as on public transportation including railways, skyways and bus fares is also available for PWD holders.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier said it is studying the possibility of removing the booklet requirement for PWDs, which was done for senior citizens through an administrative order of the DOH.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
