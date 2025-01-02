Angara reaffirms commitment to improve quality of education

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Sonny Angara yesterday reaffirmed the Department of Education (DepEd)’s commitment to reforms and improving the quality of education in 2025.

In a statement, Angara said discussions to raise the quality of education are continuous, adding that the agency has a rosy outlook for 2025 as the private sector and the government have committed support for the education sector.

“As your secretary, I would like to inform you that we are embarking on reforms vigorously. Discussions on raising the level of education in the country continue. With the number of people who want to extend help and support from the private sector, government agencies, especially the administration of President Marcos, I believe we can go far,” he said.

Angara, who took over the DepEd’s reins last year following the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte, added that he looks forward to new beginnings for the agency this year.

“Another year has passed – a year full of stories of success, trials and resurgence. And with the coming of a new year comes the promise of a new beginning and greater success for the DepEd,” he said.

“The entire DepEd family is with you in welcoming 2025 with a smile, hope and new determination to further improve the quality of education in the country,” he added.

The DepEd is currently bracing for programs and reforms to be rolled out in the coming year, including the declogging and cleansing of procurement processes, building more classrooms, closing the learning gap among public school students and improving the working and living conditions of teachers.

The agency will also grapple with budget cuts this year, most notably to its flagship computerization program, which has now lost a total of P15 billion following Marcos’ budget veto.

Before the veto, the cuts to the DepEd Computerization Program stood at P10 billion.