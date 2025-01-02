^

Headlines

Angara reaffirms commitment to improve quality of education

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Angara reaffirms commitment to improve quality of education
In this May 25, 2024 Facebook post shows Sen. Sonny Angara.
Facebook / Sonny Angara

MANILA, Philippines —  Education Secretary Sonny Angara yesterday reaffirmed the Department of Education (DepEd)’s commitment to reforms and improving the quality of education in 2025.

In a statement, Angara said discussions to raise the quality of education are continuous, adding that the agency has a rosy outlook for 2025 as the private sector and the government have committed support for the education sector.

“As your secretary, I would like to inform you that we are embarking on reforms vigorously. Discussions on raising the level of education in the country continue. With the number of people who want to extend help and support from the private sector, government agencies, especially the administration of President Marcos, I believe we can go far,” he said.

Angara, who took over the DepEd’s reins last year following the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte, added that he looks forward to new beginnings for the agency this year.

“Another year has passed – a year full of stories of success, trials and resurgence. And with the coming of a new year comes the promise of a new beginning and greater success for the DepEd,” he said.

“The entire DepEd family is with you in welcoming 2025 with a smile, hope and new determination to further improve the quality of education in the country,” he added.

The DepEd is currently bracing for programs and reforms to be rolled out in the coming year, including the declogging and cleansing of procurement processes, building more classrooms, closing the learning gap among public school students and improving the working and living conditions of teachers.

The agency will also grapple with budget cuts this year, most notably to its flagship computerization program, which has now lost a total of P15 billion following Marcos’ budget veto.

Before the veto, the cuts to the DepEd Computerization Program stood at P10 billion.

SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
While at political odds, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both acknowledged the difficulties...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH told: Address P1.3 billion denied, returned PhilHealth claims

DOH told: Address P1.3 billion denied, returned PhilHealth claims

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Commission on Audit has told the Department of Health to explore all possible means to collect from the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further &ndash; SWS

Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
More than two years after a landslide victory in the 2022 elections, the erstwhile tandem of President Marcos and Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
188 injured due to firecrackers

188 injured due to firecrackers

By Janvic Mateo, Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
The last day of 2024 saw 188 persons injured due to firecrackers, the Department of Health reported
Headlines
fbtw
65,000 passengers flock to seaports on New Year&rsquo;s Day

65,000 passengers flock to seaports on New Year’s Day

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
As the holiday season winds down, over 65,000 travelers passed through seaports nationwide on Wednesday, January 1, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fabella welcomes first baby girl of 2025

Fabella welcomes first baby girl of 2025

By Mayen Jaymalin | 5 hours ago
A healthy baby girl became the first member of the Philippines’ so-called Generation Beta, or babies born from 2025...
Headlines
fbtw

Firecracker injuries on New Year’s Eve down 64% – DOH

5 hours ago
Over 140 people suffered firecracker-related injuries as the country welcomed the New Year, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;House passed 166 laws since 2022&rsquo;

‘House passed 166 laws since 2022’

By Delon Porcalla | 5 hours ago
The high legislative output of the House of Representatives, with 166 laws produced, has been hailed by the “Young Guns”...
Headlines
fbtw
11 LEDAC priority bills signed last year &ndash; Palace

11 LEDAC priority bills signed last year – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Eleven priority bills of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council were enacted last year, including measures...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with