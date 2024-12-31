Pre-New Year fireworks injure 188, up 52% from 2023 â€” DOH

^

Pre-New Year fireworks injure 188, up 52% from 2023 — DOH

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 31, 2024 | 2:37pm
Residents of Bambang Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila light up fireworks as they welcome 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Firework-related injuries rose to 188 cases ahead of the New Year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, December 31.

This marks a 52% increase compared to the 124 cases recorded during the same period in 2023. The latest tally also includes 25 new hospitalizations recorded as of Tuesday morning. 

Children and adolescents bore the brunt of the incidents, with those aged 19 and younger accounting for 8 in 10 injuries. Adults aged 20 and above made up the remaining 36 cases.

Meanwhile, males dominated the casualty list, representing 91% of victims (172 cases), while females accounted for 16 cases.

Illegal fireworks proved particularly dangerous, with products like “Boga,” “Five-Star” and “Piccolo” responsible for 72% of injuries. The DOH said that 65% of incidents occurred during the active use of fireworks.

Health Assistant Secretary Albert reported that a 78-year-old man from Central Luzon was among the 188 firework-related injury cases, hospitalized on December 22 for lighting a Judas Belt. He passed away two days after Christmas, on December 27.

The data was gathered from 62 sentinel sites monitored by the DOH. 

With the rise in fatalities, the DOH urged the public to avoid using fireworks, whether legal or not, emphasizing that even lighting a government-certified firework puts lives at risk.

“Fireworks, even if legal, are dangerous. They are bombs. They explode. They can kill. Avoid fireworks for the sake of our lives,” Domingo said in a message to the media on December 28.

The health department said other noise-inducing devices, like pots and pans, may be used in celebrating the New Year. 

In its crackdown on illegal fireworks, the Philippine National Police seized more than 520,000 pyrotechnic devices worth P2.4 million before New Year’s Eve.

In case of emergencies, the public may call the emergency hotline 911 or DOH emergency hotline 1555. 

