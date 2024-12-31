^

Headlines

Holiday Surge: 91 new stroke cases in a week, heart and lung conditions rise

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 31, 2024 | 1:22pm
Holiday Surge: 91 new stroke cases in a week, heart and lung conditions rise
Stock image of a man suffering from chest pain.
Pixabay / Tumisu

MANILA, Philippines — Stroke cases jumped by 91 within a week during the holiday season, reaching a total of 103 as of December 30, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday.

From just 12 cases on December 23, the number of stroke patients climbed to 103 by December 30, with most aged 45 to 64. Among these patients, two had died.

The DOH began monitoring acute stroke cases on December 22, alongside other noncommunicable diseases (NCD) like acute coronary syndrome and bronchial asthma. The data was gathered from eight hospitals.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with acute coronary syndrome rose to 62 by Monday, up from just two cases recorded shortly before Christmas. Most of these patients were aged 55 to 74.

One person died from this condition, which includes medical issues caused by “sudden changes in blood flow to the heart,” such as a heart attack.

While acute stroke and acute coronary syndrome are more common among middle-aged to elderly individuals, bronchial asthma cases primarily affect children up to the age of nine.

The DOH reported that the number of children suffering from bronchial asthma, largely due to smoke from firecrackers, surged nearly 11-fold — from six cases on December 22 to 63 by December 30.

“Celebrating Christmas and welcoming the New Year should include careful decisions for our health,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in Filipino. 

How to prevent NCDs

The health department stressed that while the country celebrates the holidays, it is necessary to protect one's health by consuming food and alcohol in moderation.

To protect the heart and lungs, the DOH said exercising daily and limiting the intake of excess fatty, sweet, and salty foods are key to maintaining one’s health. Avoiding smoky areas, particularly those affected by fireworks, can also help prevent pulmonary diseases.

The Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA) also urged Filipinos, especially the youth, to adopt healthier habits. This includes reducing the consumption of ultra-processed foods like chips, sweetened beverages and other instant products.

The health advocacy group also advised increasing the intake of whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables.

“By starting with ourselves and shifting towards lifestyles that promote good health and well-being, we can inspire the young, our loved ones, and peers to do the same,” HPA Youth lead convenor Alyannah Lagasca said in a statement on Monday. 

Preventing the further worsening of NCDs is especially crucial for patients. The International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations (IAPO) emphasized the need for “extra precaution in terms of diet” and timely medication during New Year’s festivities.

“We encourage them to keep an eye on their health, including their blood pressure, blood sugar or medications. It would also be best to consult with their health care provider for proper monitoring and to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations,” IAPO Secretary Paul Mendoza said in a statement. 

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, NCDs, which include diabetes and cancer, are among the leading causes of death and illness in the Philippines in 2024.

Deaths from ischemic heart disease alone account for approximately one-fifth of all deaths recorded from January to June 2024.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

NONCOMMUNICABLE DISEASES

STROKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further &ndash; SWS

Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
More than two years after a landslide victory in the 2022 elections, the erstwhile tandem of President Marcos and Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Expect rainy New Year

PAGASA: Expect rainy New Year

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Three weather systems will bring rains in many parts of the country this New Year’s Eve and on Jan. 1, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs P6.3 trillion budget, vetoes P194 billion

Marcos signs P6.3 trillion budget, vetoes P194 billion

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Citing the need to focus on development priorities and heed public clamor, President Marcos vetoed more than P194 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
National Museum puts Rizal&rsquo;s P31 million sculpture on display

National Museum puts Rizal’s P31 million sculpture on display

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A clay sculpture made by national hero Dr. Jose Rizal of his sleeping wife Josephine Bracken was put on public display yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
2025 Budget: Marcos keeps P26-B AKAP fund, adds DOLE, NEDA oversight

2025 Budget: Marcos keeps P26-B AKAP fund, adds DOLE, NEDA oversight

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not veto the P26-billion Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program in the 2025 budget but added...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: Holiday road toll hit 496 crashes, 6 deaths

DOH: Holiday road toll hit 496 crashes, 6 deaths

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health reported nearly 500 road crashes during the holiday season, resulting in six fatalities as of Tuesday...
Headlines
fbtw
More than 520,000 illegal firecrackers seized &mdash; PNP

More than 520,000 illegal firecrackers seized — PNP

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
A day before the New Year’s Eve celebrations, over 520,000 illegal firecrackers have been confiscated by the authorities,...
Headlines
fbtw
4 weather systems to dampen New Year celebrations

4 weather systems to dampen New Year celebrations

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Four weather systems will dampen New Year's Eve celebrations across the Philippines with widespread rains and overcast skies,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with