Holiday Surge: 91 new stroke cases in a week, heart and lung conditions rise

MANILA, Philippines — Stroke cases jumped by 91 within a week during the holiday season, reaching a total of 103 as of December 30, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday.

From just 12 cases on December 23, the number of stroke patients climbed to 103 by December 30, with most aged 45 to 64. Among these patients, two had died.

The DOH began monitoring acute stroke cases on December 22, alongside other noncommunicable diseases (NCD) like acute coronary syndrome and bronchial asthma. The data was gathered from eight hospitals.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with acute coronary syndrome rose to 62 by Monday, up from just two cases recorded shortly before Christmas. Most of these patients were aged 55 to 74.

One person died from this condition, which includes medical issues caused by “sudden changes in blood flow to the heart,” such as a heart attack.

While acute stroke and acute coronary syndrome are more common among middle-aged to elderly individuals, bronchial asthma cases primarily affect children up to the age of nine.

The DOH reported that the number of children suffering from bronchial asthma, largely due to smoke from firecrackers, surged nearly 11-fold — from six cases on December 22 to 63 by December 30.

“Celebrating Christmas and welcoming the New Year should include careful decisions for our health,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in Filipino.

How to prevent NCDs

The health department stressed that while the country celebrates the holidays, it is necessary to protect one's health by consuming food and alcohol in moderation.

To protect the heart and lungs, the DOH said exercising daily and limiting the intake of excess fatty, sweet, and salty foods are key to maintaining one’s health. Avoiding smoky areas, particularly those affected by fireworks, can also help prevent pulmonary diseases.

The Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA) also urged Filipinos, especially the youth, to adopt healthier habits. This includes reducing the consumption of ultra-processed foods like chips, sweetened beverages and other instant products.

The health advocacy group also advised increasing the intake of whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables.

“By starting with ourselves and shifting towards lifestyles that promote good health and well-being, we can inspire the young, our loved ones, and peers to do the same,” HPA Youth lead convenor Alyannah Lagasca said in a statement on Monday.

Preventing the further worsening of NCDs is especially crucial for patients. The International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations (IAPO) emphasized the need for “extra precaution in terms of diet” and timely medication during New Year’s festivities.

“We encourage them to keep an eye on their health, including their blood pressure, blood sugar or medications. It would also be best to consult with their health care provider for proper monitoring and to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations,” IAPO Secretary Paul Mendoza said in a statement.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, NCDs, which include diabetes and cancer, are among the leading causes of death and illness in the Philippines in 2024.

Deaths from ischemic heart disease alone account for approximately one-fifth of all deaths recorded from January to June 2024.