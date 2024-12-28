Firecracker injuries reach 101, with 5 amputations

Banners warn people of the dangers of testing or smoking where fireworks are being sold in Bocaue, Bulacan yesterday, a few days before the New Year.

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of firecracker-related injuries rose to 101 after 32 new cases were recorded nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Five people have had their limbs amputated as of yesterday.

Most cases came from Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos and Central Visayas.

“Eight of 10 firecracker-related injuries are due to illegal firecrackers such as boga, 5 star and piccolo. Even kwitis, though considered legal, is the fourth cause of firecracker-related injuries,” Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said yesterday.

People who sustain injuries are advised to tie a clean cloth over the wound, apply light pressure to prevent bleeding and go to the hospital to determine if they need tetanus shots.

If a body part was severed, Domingo said it should be sealed in clean plastic, wrapped with a towel and placed on ice.

“Never put ice directly on the cut-off body part as this may cause some problems,” he said.

Over 218 improvised cannons or boga were confiscated in Cavite and Laguna on Thursday, according to Calabarzon police.

Some of the improvised firecrackers were seized from minors.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier ordered intensified cyber patrolling against online tutorials on how to make boga.

In Bulacan, 13,213 illegal fireworks products worth P132,800 were destroyed and buried.

Bulacan police director Col. Satur Ediong has urged the public to purchase fireworks from licensed dealers and follow safety guidelines when using pyrotechnic devices.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco yesterday urged the public to keep their children away from firecrackers.

In Navotas, Tiangco said four people sustained minor injuries, including two children aged seven and nine.

Tiangco called on the PNP to ramp up efforts against the online sale of illegal firecrackers.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region, six cases of firecracker-related injuries were recorded from Dec. 21 to 26.

Baguio City recorded four incidents, while Kalinga and Mountain Province had one case each. All injured were males aged seven to 14.

The DOH has advised the public, especially children, to avoid picking up unexploded firecrackers with their hands and instead transfer them using a broom and dustpan, or any similar tool, to a bucket of water. — Emmanuel Tupas, Jose Rodel Clapano, Artemio Dumlao, Ramon Efren Lazaro