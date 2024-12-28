^

Headlines

Firecracker injuries reach 101, with 5 amputations

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Firecracker injuries reach 101, with 5 amputations
Banners warn people of the dangers of testing or smoking where fireworks are being sold in Bocaue, Bulacan yesterday, a few days before the New Year.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of firecracker-related injuries rose to 101 after 32 new cases were recorded nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Five people have had their limbs amputated as of yesterday.

Most cases came from Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos and Central Visayas.

“Eight of 10 firecracker-related injuries are due to illegal firecrackers such as boga, 5 star and piccolo. Even kwitis, though considered legal, is the fourth cause of firecracker-related injuries,” Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said yesterday.

People who sustain injuries are advised to tie a clean cloth over the wound, apply light pressure to prevent bleeding and go to the hospital to determine if they need tetanus shots.

If a body part was severed, Domingo said it should be sealed in clean plastic, wrapped with a towel and placed on ice.

“Never put ice directly on the cut-off body part as this may cause some problems,” he said.

Over 218 improvised cannons or boga were confiscated in Cavite and Laguna on Thursday, according to Calabarzon police.

Some of the improvised firecrackers were seized from minors.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier ordered intensified cyber patrolling against online tutorials on how to make boga.

In Bulacan, 13,213 illegal fireworks products worth P132,800 were destroyed and buried.

Bulacan police director Col. Satur Ediong has urged the public to purchase fireworks from licensed dealers and follow safety guidelines when using pyrotechnic devices.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco yesterday urged the public to keep their children away from firecrackers.

In Navotas, Tiangco said four people sustained minor injuries, including two children aged seven and nine.

Tiangco called on the PNP to ramp up efforts against the online sale of illegal firecrackers.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region, six cases of firecracker-related injuries were recorded from Dec. 21 to 26.

Baguio City recorded four incidents, while Kalinga and Mountain Province had one case each. All injured were males aged seven to 14.

The DOH has advised the public, especially children, to avoid picking up unexploded firecrackers with their hands and instead transfer them using a broom and dustpan, or any similar tool, to a bucket of water. — Emmanuel Tupas, Jose Rodel Clapano, Artemio Dumlao, Ramon Efren Lazaro

FIRECRACKER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmakers: VP Sara Duterte free to choose father as lawyer

Lawmakers: VP Sara Duterte free to choose father as lawyer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
There should be no issue with Vice President Sara Duterte having her father, Rodrigo Duterte, as her lawyer in any legal cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lawyers for Sara? It&rsquo;s OK &ndash; Barbers

Duterte lawyers for Sara? It’s OK – Barbers

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
There is no problem if former president Rodrigo Duterte will act as a lawyer for his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: VP ends tumultuous 2024 facing 3 impeach complaints

Yearender: VP ends tumultuous 2024 facing 3 impeach complaints

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Facing three impeachment complaints, Vice President ill end 2024 uncertain about her chances in the forthcoming proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
Surigao town appeals to Marcos Jr.: Save small fishers from SC ruling

Surigao town appeals to Marcos Jr.: Save small fishers from SC ruling

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Local officials of a town dependent on fishing have called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Supreme Court to reverse...
Headlines
fbtw
Hopefulness among Filipinos for New Year hits 15-year low &ndash; SWS

Hopefulness among Filipinos for New Year hits 15-year low – SWS

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos are set to enter 2025 with hope, as the Social Weather Stations recorded the highest number of people who...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA urges consumers: Buy local fruits

DA urges consumers: Buy local fruits

By Bella Cariaso | 54 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is urging consumers to prioritize local fruits instead of imported fruits to help farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
Government eyes expanded P40/kilo rice program

Government eyes expanded P40/kilo rice program

By Helen Flores | 54 minutes ago
Affordable rice will soon be available in more public markets nationwide as the government eyes the expansion of its P40...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy new year optimism hits 15-year low &ndash; poll

Pinoy new year optimism hits 15-year low – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 54 minutes ago
Most Filipinos remain hopeful for the coming year, but pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) noted that expectations ahead...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD says ayuda program not pork barrel

DSWD says ayuda program not pork barrel

By Sheila Crisostomo | 54 minutes ago
The Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is not a form of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with