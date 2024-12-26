CHR backs Quad Comm's push for criminal raps vs Duterte, allies

File photo of former president Rodrigo Duterte taken on Oct. 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has welcomed the House Quad Committee's recommendation to pursue crimes against humanity charges over the thousands of extrajudicial killings linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial drug war.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 24, the CHR said it closely followed the mega panel's 13 hearings from August to December 2024 as part of its mandate to address human rights violations and hold state perpetrators accountable.

“The CHR has been relentless in urging the Philippine government to bring full justice to the families of the victims of extrajudicial killings,” the commission said.

“Throughout the 13 hearings conducted by the Quad Comm, the CHR has consistently monitored the testimonies, affidavits, and sworn statements of all resource persons,” it added.

Even when former Sen. Leila de Lima headed the commission in 2008, they were already investigating events from Duterte's time as mayor.

The commission specifically investigated the operations of the Davao Death Squad, a notorious vigilante group in Davao City, which Duterte allegedly used in his crackdown on criminals.

De Lima studied the so-called “Davao Model,” which she and lawmakers from the Quad Comm believe served as the template for the war on drugs, featuring a reward system for killing suspects.

Around 12,000 to 30,000 lives were lost in the drug war and considered as EJKs by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other human rights watchdogs. This is nearly double the government's estimate, primarily due to unreported and uninvestigated cases.

Members of the Quad Comm filed House Bill 10986, the Anti-Extrajudicial Killing Act, to finally define EJKs in legislation and impose penalties on perpetrators, with harsher punishments for state officials involved.

“The commission also takes note of the Quad Comm’s move to pass a law to classify extrajudicial killing as a heinous crime and holds accountable those who contribute to a culture of impunity where perpetrators act without fear of legal consequences,” the commission said.

CHR also credited civil society groups and the families of EJK victims, who have long sought justice from the government and actively participated in the House probe.

It described the recent developments as a “crucial step in reshaping the Philippines’ drug policy” that protects human rights and ensures accountability.

“It is high time everyone recognizes that true justice requires sustainable and humane solutions and [the need to] establish measures to prevent future injustices. No one, regardless of position or rank, should be allowed to stand above the law,” the statement read.

The Quad Comm has submitted its recommendations to relevant agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), urging the filing of cases against Duterte, Senators Christopher “Bong” Go, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and others implicated in the drug war.

The DOJ has since committed to reviewing the evidence and documents provided by the House mega panel, subpoenaing the alleged perpetrators, and considering the possibility of filing charges.

The ICC has also been investigating the drug war's EJKs for possible crimes against humanity. It began gathering documents and testimonies as part of its preliminary examination in 2018.