DND chief defends possible acquisition of U.S missiles

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 5:45pm
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on June 16, 2023
STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that the military's proposal to procure Lockheed Martin mid-range missiles for joint exercises is "entirely lawful, appropriate and beyond question."

In a statement on Tuesday, December 24, Teodoro emphasized that the Philippines is an independent nation and not subject to any foreign interference in its defense decisions.

“The Philippines is a sovereign state, not any country’s ‘doorstep.’ Any deployment and procurement of assets related to the Philippines’ security and defense fall within its own sovereign prerogative and are not subject to any foreign veto,” Teodoro said. 

He further explained that the enhancement of Philippine defense capabilities is crucial for the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, a strategy aimed at safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and maritime interests. 

"It is not targeted against specific countries. Instead, it is targeted against security risks, threats, and challenges," Teodoro said.

Teodoro said the statement after China condemned the Philippines’ move on the possible missile acquisition, calling it “provocative.”

“China firmly opposes US deployment of Mid-Range Capability missile system in the Philippines. We have made clear this opposition more than once. Let me stress again that the Philippines, by bringing in this strategic offensive weapon, is enabling a country outside the region to fuel tensions and antagonism in this region, and incite geopolitical confrontation and arms race,” China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

In response, Teodoro addressed the concerns of the Chinese Communist Party, saying that China should adhere to international law. 

“If the Chinese Communist Party is truly intent on reducing tensions and instability in the region, they should cease their saber rattling, stop their provocative actions, halt their interference in other countries' internal affairs, withdraw their illegal presence from the Philippines' EEZ, and adhere to International Law,” Teodoro said. 

“While the CCP is criticizing the modest capability development of the Philippines, they are continuously building up their nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile capability, sponsoring criminal syndicates and subversive organizations beyond their shores, and are unwilling to uphold human rights in their own country,” he added.

On December 23, Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Roy Galido said that the Philippine military plans to acquire the mid-range U.S. typhoon missile system for the country’s territorial defense. — with reports from Agence France-Press

