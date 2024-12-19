^

Headlines

Rightsizing won’t shrink government, says Escudero

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 6:14pm
Rightsizing wonât shrink government, says Escudero
Senate President Francis Escudero presides over a plenary session in the Senate on December 18, 2024.
Joseph B. Vidal, OSP / Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate Social Media Unit

MANILA, Philippines — A bill hoping to “rightsize” the government has reached the Senate plenary, with Senate President Francis Escudero himself forwarding the bill. 

On Wednesday, Esscudero said the number of employees in government has ballooned to 1.9 million as of 2022, leading to a cost of P1.39 trillion for the government in the same year. 

“Ang rightsizing ay hindi nangangahulugan na papaliitin natin ang gobyerno at magtatanggal tayo ng employado. Isang ibig sabihin nito, itataas natin ang kalidad ng serbisyo, manlilikha tayo ng pwesto na angkop at tunay na kailangan ng ating mga kababayan na bagay sa mga tinapos ng mga kasulukuyang employado ng ating pamahalaan,” Escudero said. 

(Rightsizing does not mean that we will downsize the government and remove employees. This only means we will raise the quality of service, we will create positions more fit to the true needs of our citizens, and fitted to the current employees of the government.) 

The bill, titled “An Act Rightsizing the National Government to Improve Public Service Delivery and for other purposes,” was authored by Escudero prior to assuming the senate presidency. It is one of the priority measures named by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council. 

In the same plenary session, Sen. Joel Villanueva expressed his support for the bill. 

“The ultimate objective of this representation and measure is to streamline government roles; streamline functions, mandates, and programs in order to achieve our social and economic development goals while ensuring the protection of government workers’ welfare and promoting fiscal responsibility and the efficient use of our taxpayer's money,” Villanueva said. 

Under the measure, the government may “minimize, if not eliminate, redundancies, overlaps, and duplications in its operations.” 

The bill would only cover the agencies in the executive branch such as departments, bureaus, offices, commissions and more. 

Other branches of government such as Congress, the judiciary, constitutional commissions are not covered by the measure. 

Escudero also said personnel under the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as military and uniformed personnel will not be included in the measure. Teachers under the Department of Education are also exempt from the law. 

If passed, the measure allows the president several powers when it comes to rightsizing, including a provision that allows them to “scale down, phase out, eliminate or discontinue functions, programs, projects or activities that could be better carried out or undertaken by the private sector.” 

The Department of Budget and Management echoed the sentiments of the two senators. 

In a statement on Thursday, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the goal was to enhance efficiency. 

“This is optimizing our bureaucracy. We want to make a faster government that is more sensitive to the demands of the time. We do not want a government that is short on quality service. The public’s money should not be wasted,” Pangandaman said in Filipino. 

However, a labor group has expressed their opposition to the bill, as an undetermined number of government employees could lose their jobs. 

Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula said in an interview with ANC that rightsizing usually leads to mass layoffs. 

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

JOEL VILLANUEVA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mary Jane appeals to Marcos Jr. for clemency

Mary Jane appeals to Marcos Jr. for clemency

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
After 14 years on death row in Indonesia and being nearly executed by firing squad for drug trafficking, Mary Jane Veloso...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm: Duterte, Bato should face raps

Quad comm: Duterte, Bato should face raps

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
After four months of hearings, officials of the quad committee of the House of Representatives recommended yesterday the filing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. defers signing of 2025 budget; line veto set

Marcos Jr. defers signing of 2025 budget; line veto set

19 hours ago
Amid concerns over budget cuts, President Marcos has deferred the signing of the proposed 2025 General Appropriations Act...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima backs clemency for Veloso

De Lima backs clemency for Veloso

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
In 2015, then justice secretary Leila de Lima was one of three Cabinet officials who, together with then president Benigno...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad Comm: File criminal raps vs Rodrigo Duterte, allies over incentivized drug war and EJKs
play

Quad Comm: File criminal raps vs Rodrigo Duterte, allies over incentivized drug war and EJKs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
The House Quad Committee recommended on Wednesday, December 18, the filing of crimes against humanity charges against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that as of 3 a.m., the low-pressure area (formerly Querubin) is estimated to be at 245...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo: No holiday truce with &lsquo;Jurassic&rsquo; Reds

Gibo: No holiday truce with ‘Jurassic’ Reds

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has rejected the idea of implementing another holiday truce with the New People’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pols not allowed to distribute cash aid &ndash; DSWD

Pols not allowed to distribute cash aid – DSWD

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Politicians, especially those running in next year’s elections, are not allowed to distribute any form of financial...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to seize POGO assets

Government to seize POGO assets

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The government will apply forfeiture laws in seizing assets of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), as authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with