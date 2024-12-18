^

Headlines

Veloso appeals to Marcos for clemency

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 12:40pm
Veloso appeals to Marcos for clemency
Mary Jane Veloso hugging her father as she finished her medical examination at the reception and diagnostic center at Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Speaking to the Philippine press for the first time in 15 years, drug trafficking victim Mary Jane Veloso appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for executive clemency.

"Sana po mabigyan na niya (Marcos) ako ng executive clemency," Veloso said, shouting to the members of the media from inside the barbed-wire enclosed facility

(I hope he will grant me executive clemency). 

 

 

Veloso made the plea after undergoing a medical checkup at the Reception and Diagnostic Center at the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City. She was finally reunited with her family, after they were not allowed to meet her at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

On Wednesday, December 18, Veloso began her five-day quarantine inside the correctional facility, in accordance with the protocol for newly committed individuals.

Marcos remained silent on the issue of granting clemency to Veloso, a power granted exclusively to the president by the Constitution.

In a statement on Wednesday, Marcos expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian government for the successful transfer of Veloso to Philippine custody.

“We assure the Filipino people that Ms. Veloso's safety and welfare is paramount and our agencies in the justice and law enforcement sector shall continue to ensure it, as our Indonesian counterparts have safeguarded it for so long,” Marcos said in a statement. 

“The Philippine government welcomes the imminent transfer of Ms. Veloso which was made possible by our strong friendship and cooperation with the Indonesian government,” he added.

GCTA can be applied

In a press conference at the correctional institution, Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said that the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) already applies to Mary Jane Veloso.

However, Vasquez added that the Department of Justice will continue to review the available legal processes for Veloso’s case.

The GCTA is a law that is a mechanism to reduce sentences of persons deprived of liberty, including individuals convicted of heinous crimes. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said that all the court documents submitted by the Indonesian authorities are still in Bahasa. 

“Aaralin pa namin yung decision doon sa Indonesia, kasi records na binigay sa amin is all in Bahasa. Give us time to translate para malaman talaga natin kung ano yung laman ng mga records na ‘yon,” Clavano said. 

(We still need to study the decision from Indonesia because the records provided to us are all in Bahasa. Give us time to translate them so we can fully understand the contents of those records.)

One aspect that the DOJ will examine is whether the Indonesian legal system has a law similar to the GCTA that could be applied to Veloso's case.

“We’ll see if we can credit whatever good conduct time allowance, she is a very talented woman, gumagawa siya ng batik (she is making batik), she plays the piano, so I don’t think good conduct is a problem,” Clavano said. 

Veloso was arrested in 2010 on drug trafficking charges after being found with a suitcase containing 2.6 kilograms of heroin.

She was convicted and sentenced to death, but in 2015, the Indonesian government granted a last-minute reprieve following an appeal by the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

As her legal and physical custody is transferred to the Philippines, she will continue to serve her prison sentence. 

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

GCTA

GOOD CONDUCT TIME ALLOWANCE

MARY JANE VELOSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bayan pushes VP impeachment before Christmas break

Bayan pushes VP impeachment before Christmas break

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Lawmakers should impeach Vice President Sara Duterte before Congress adjourns for the Christmas break, militant group Bagong...
Headlines
fbtw
'Noche Buena' reaches troops in West Philippine Sea as Chinese ships steer clear

'Noche Buena' reaches troops in West Philippine Sea as Chinese ships steer clear

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
"They were just in the vicinity doing nothing, no illegal actions, no coercive actions."
Headlines
fbtw
Will Mary Jane get presidential pardon?

Will Mary Jane get presidential pardon?

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Malacañang remained mum yesterday on calls to grant a presidential pardon to Filipino death row convict Mary Jane Veloso,...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress has oversight on confidential fund use &ndash; ex-COA exec

Congress has oversight on confidential fund use – ex-COA exec

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte cannot use confidentiality as an excuse not to respond to questions of lawmakers regarding her...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP delivers Noche Buena packs to Ayungin troops

AFP delivers Noche Buena packs to Ayungin troops

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Navy delivered Christmas Noche Buena packages last week to soldiers on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Low risk of blackouts in summer, May polls

Low risk of blackouts in summer, May polls

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
With the onset of the La Niña weather pattern, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines expects...
Headlines
fbtw
Constitutional issues in 2025 budget may reach SC

Constitutional issues in 2025 budget may reach SC

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
If President Marcos won’t veto it, the labor coalition NAGKAISA intends to question the proposed 2025 national budget...
Headlines
fbtw
Falsification, anti-dummy law raps slapped vs Guos

Falsification, anti-dummy law raps slapped vs Guos

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday filed complaints of falsification and violations of the Anti-Dummy Law against...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't urged to allow MJ Veloso to reunite with family at airport upon return

Gov't urged to allow MJ Veloso to reunite with family at airport upon return

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Several groups on Tuesday, December 17, urged the government to allow Mary Jane Veloso to reunite with her family upon her...
Headlines
fbtw
House votes to move first BARMM elections to 2026

House votes to move first BARMM elections to 2026

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives voted 198-4 on Tuesday, December 17 to postpone the first-ever Bangsamoro elections from 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with