UP Law grad Kyle Christian Tutor tops 2024 Bar exams

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 2:33pm
UP Law grad Kyle Christian Tutor tops 2024 Bar exams
A screenshot of the Supreme Court's slide presenting the 2024 Bar Exam's topnotcher Kyle Christian G. Tutor from the University of the Philippines.
The Supreme Court of the Philippines via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — From the University of the Philippines College of Law, Kyle Christian Gorrero Tutor clinched first place in the 2024 Bar Exams with a score of 85.77%.

Tutor outperformed 10,490 Bar examinees who took the exam in September, securing a place among the 3,962 passers who can soon call themselves lawyers.

This year’s passing rate of 37.84% surpasses last year’s rate of 33.77%, which was also affected by a lower passing grade, reduced from 75% to 74%.

Recently earning his Juris Doctor degree in 2024, Tutor was a scholar of the UP Law Scholarship Program. He passed the UP Law Aptitude Examinations in 2019.

During his final year at the UP College of Law, Tutor served as vice chair of the Philippine Law Journal and ranked second among the top ten highest scorers in the journal's qualifying legal writing and editing exams for Volume 97 in 2023.

Tutor was also an intern at the UP Office of Legal Aid and the UP Law Internship Center. 

Prior to taking up law, he graduated cum laude from UP Manila with a bachelor's degree in political science in 2017. 

Besides Tutor, five other topnotchers came from the UP. They are:

  • Top 4 Chua, John Philippe E. - 84.2800%
  • Top 5 Nicolas, Jet Ryan P. - 84.2650%
  • Top 6 Quebrar, Maria Lovelyn Joyce S. - 84.0600%
  • Top 17 Cuevas, Rieland J. - 82.8700%
  • Top 20 Lijuanco, Charles Kenneth F - 82.7950%

The Supreme Court en banc announced the results of the 2024 Bar Exams on Friday, December 13. 

2024 BAR EXAMS

BAR TOPNOTCHERS

UP COLLEGE OF LAW
