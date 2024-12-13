LIST: 2024 Bar topnotchers

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has announced the topnotchers of the 2024 Bar Exams, with Kyle Christian Tutor from the University of the Philippines securing the top spot.

On Friday, December 13, the SC said that 3,962 out of 10,483 were able to pass the exams, leading to a passing rate of 37.84%.

Here are the 2024 Bar exam topnotchers: