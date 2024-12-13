LIST: 2024 Bar topnotchers
December 13, 2024 | 1:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has announced the topnotchers of the 2024 Bar Exams, with Kyle Christian Tutor from the University of the Philippines securing the top spot.
On Friday, December 13, the SC said that 3,962 out of 10,483 were able to pass the exams, leading to a passing rate of 37.84%.
Here are the 2024 Bar exam topnotchers:
- Tutor, Kyle Christian G., University of the Philippines: 85.7700%
- Aniceto, Maria Christina S., Ateneo de Manila University: 85.5400%
- Roxas, Gerald C., Angeles University Foundation School of Law: 84.3550%
- Chua, John Philippe E., University of the Philippines: 84.2800%
- Nicolas, Jet Ryan P., University of the Philippines: 84.2650%
- Quebrar, Maria Lovelyn Joyce S., University of the Philippines: 84.0600%
- Isaguirre, Kyle Andrew P., Ateneo de Manila University: 83.9050%
- Macadine, Joji S., University of Mindanao: 83.7450%
- Torres, Gregorio Jose II S., Western Mindanao State University: 83.5900%
- Villacorta, Raya B., San Beda University: 83.4700%
- Gerpacio, Paulo Antonio V., Ateneo de Manila University: 83.4450%
- Ambray, Andrew Gil B., University of Santo Tomas-Manila: 83.4450%
- Macarilay, Mariella Janina Joy T., Ateneo de Manila University: 83.2750%
- Hamoy, John Daniel D., University of San Carlos: 83.1350%
- Garcia, Therese Bianca N., Ateneo de Manila University: 83.0900%
- Elumba, Recel L., Jose Rizal Memorial State University: 83.0650%
- Cuevas, Rieland J., University of the Philippines: 82.8700%
- Barraquias, Beetle-Kyle T., Ateneo de Manila University: 82.8300%
- Barrado, June Steve G., University of St. La Salle: 82.8050%
- Lijuanco, Charles Kenneth F., University of the Philippines: 82.7950% and Reque, Pierre Angelo III C., University of Santo Tomas-Manila: 82.7950%
