^

Headlines

Protective writ sought vs Manila Bay reclamation, dredging

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 5:16pm
Protective writ sought vs Manila Bay reclamation, dredging
People walk along Manila Bay in Manila on Aug. 16, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk and environmental groups filed a petition on Wednesday, December 11, asking the Supreme Court to compel the government to stop reclamation and dredging at Manila Bay.

Groups PAMALAKAYA and Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment's petition for a writ of kalikasan cites the “distress” that coastal communities supposedly experience due to the activities across Manila Bay. 

A writ is a legal remedy to those individuals whose constitutional right to a balanced and healthful ecology is violated or threatened. Such violation could be deemed an unlawful act or omission of a public officer, private individual or entity involving environmental damage that prejudices life, health or property of residents.

The petitioners specifically asked the court to declare void the 10 seabed quarry permits that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued. Besides those permits, 13 reclamation permits and environmental compliance certificates were also approved by the Philippine Reclamation Authority. 

The 10 seabed quarry approvals were made between 2019 and 2023 for the use of marine sediment in Manila Bay for construction materials. 

“Some of them for various reclamation projects including the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan, and other uses. A dozen more seabed quarry projects are in the pipeline,” the petition read. 

Fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA along with Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment filing a writ of kalikasan before the Supreme Court on Dec. 11, 2024.
PAMALAKAYA/Released

Two of the 13 reclamation activities the Philippine Reclamation Authority put its stamp on during the same period were also questioned as violating a presidential moratorium.

The court was similarly asked to halt processing of applications for reclamation and seabed quarrying until they were assessed as environmentally sound.

Effects to fisherfolk

Petitioners say the reclamation and dredging impacted the livelihood of 300,000 fisherfolks in the country.

“They didn’t change their traditional methods of fishing, bait or location during the period, but the catch was unusually low. Squids, in fact, were completely gone... The only thing different at that time was the seabed quarry and reclamation activities within or near their municipal waters in Manila Bay,” the petition read. 

“The combined size of these reclamation projects including those in the pipeline would be around 9,000 hectares, which is almost three times larger than the total land area of Macao and more than twice the size of the entire City of Manila,” it added.

Reduction of fish catch, higher maintenance costs for travel and repairs, all resulting in loss of income and "increased hardships," were also seen as an effect of dredging and reclamation in Manila Bay.

"All these consequences may have been avoided had the respondents performed holistic cumulative impacts assessments, produced RDPs, and fully informed the fisherfolks about the cumulative impacts of seabed quarry and reclamation for effective public participation and to prepare themselves for the consequences," the petition read.

MANILA BAY

PAMALAKAYA

RECLAMATION

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1,992 more names in OVP fund need verification

1,992 more names in OVP fund need verification

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority may have to verify the authenticity of 1,992 more names being linked to P500-million confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: No part in Escudero ouster bid

Imee: No part in Escudero ouster bid

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has dismissed as “fake news” allegations of her involvement in a supposed plot to oust Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Why is there an exclusive hospital for OFWs and their dependents?

Why is there an exclusive hospital for OFWs and their dependents?

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, is the only one of its kind in the Philippines, catering...
Headlines
fbtw

10 retired, active execs to face POGO, EJK raps

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives will recommend charges against 10 retired and active government officials for their alleged involvement in Philippine offshore and gaming operators, extrajudicial...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants higher incentives for public school teachers

Marcos wants higher incentives for public school teachers

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a higher Service Recognition Incentive for public school teachers. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos rules out warship deployment to West Philippine Sea

Marcos rules out warship deployment to West Philippine Sea

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will never be part of the escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea, President Marcos declared yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Speed up IRR for Agricultural Tariffication Act amendments&rsquo;

‘Speed up IRR for Agricultural Tariffication Act amendments’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez urged the Department of Agriculture and other relevant agencies yesterday to expedite the drafting...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates going up this month

Meralco rates going up this month

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. is increasing its electricity rate by P0.1048 per kilowatt hour in December, bringing...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino hails LGUs as &lsquo;bedrock of national development&rsquo;

Tolentino hails LGUs as ‘bedrock of national development’

17 hours ago
Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino yesterday hailed the recipients of this year’s Seal of Good Local Governance,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Cartels to blame for high rice prices&rsquo;

‘Cartels to blame for high rice prices’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
Despite lower tariff, rice prices have remained high due to price manipulation by cartels and unscrupulous businessmen, a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with