BI foils another surrogacy trafficking attempt at NAIA

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 7:30am
A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights.
The STAR / Rudy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration authorities prevented two Filipino women from being trafficked as surrogate mothers to Georgia — the latest in a growing number of surrogacy-related human trafficking schemes targeting Filipino women.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted the potential victims at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on November 27, according to a statement by the bureau on Monday, December 9. 

During initial questioning, the two Filipino women claimed to be acquaintances traveling together on a self-funded leisure trip to Tbilisi, Georgia. However, secondary inspection revealed they had fake travel documents, which led to further investigation.

The women, whose identities are being withheld for their protection, later admitted they were recruited through Facebook. They had been promised a monthly salary of P700,000 to serve as surrogate mothers for an unidentified individual in Georgia. 

According to immigration officials, the online recruiter had specifically instructed them to undergo physical medical examinations before their planned departure.

"Illegal surrogacy is considered a trafficking activity," BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said. 

"We remain vigilant to protect individuals and prevent the trafficking of victims. We urge the public to exercise caution and stay alert to this form of victimization," he added.

A larger problem

The incident comes after 13 Filipino women were convicted in Cambodia on human trafficking charges last week for reportedly acting as surrogate mothers for a baby trafficking ring. 

These women were allegedly promised half a million pesos each to bear children for sale overseas. A Cambodian provincial court sentenced them to four years in prison, with two years suspended.

In response to the Cambodia case, the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into a Philippine-based recruitment agency allegedly involved in trafficking women abroad. 

The two women intercepted at NAIA have been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

