Manila archbishop calls faithful to pray for political leaders amid 'brewing political storm'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 6:14pm
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has called on the faithful to pray for the country's political leaders so they may "exercise statesmanship in the most trying times" as people are still suffering from the "effects of the onslaught of recent typhoons."

In a statement on Wednesday, November 27, Advincula asked for the faithful's prayers due to a "brewing political storm" that political leaders are facing which "drained their energy to serve those in most need and the neglected."

"I humbly exhort you all to pray for them that they may receive the grace to exercise statesmanship in most trying times so that sobriety may prevail in our land and that political issues and personal interests may not divide the nation," Advincula's statement read.

He also asked the political leaders "to do what they can to prevent the escalation of political and personal conflicts."

"It is our prayer that they may have the humility to listen to each other with respect and act together for the sake of the country," the Manila prelate said.

Advincula's statement came amid the controversies between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

On November 23, Vice President Duterte made a remark threatening assassination against President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a statement which she later insisted was "taken out of context."

As a result, the National Security Council has tagged her remark as a threat to national security. It also led to the possibility of charges under the controversial Anti-Terrorism Law.

Since November 26, the EDSA Shrine, site of two historic EDSA revolutions, has been flocked by pro-Duterte supporters in what appears to be a protest in support of Duterte.

