AFP: No need for loyalty checks among soldiers after Rodrigo Duterte's remarks

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Armed Forces of the Philippines' 88th anniversary in Quezon City, December 21, 2023. The anniversary is anchored on the theme, “AFP@88: Rising over the Challenges in Service to the Nation.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte's explicit request for the military to intervene in politics and asserted there was no need for loyalty checks among troops after Duterte urged soldiers to "correct" the Marcos administration.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said at a press conference on Tuesday, November 26, that the AFP is a "non-partisan organization" whose loyalty lies with the Constitution and not with political figures.

"The [AFP] acts as a barometer in all of these issues," Padilla said.

"As our Chief of Staff has already stated, our Armed Forces is united and professional. So, with all of these things, sir, we respectfully request that we are shunned away from political issues," she added.

Padilla expressed confidence that the AFP would continue to adhere to the chain of command even as the political feud between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Dutertes heats up.

"At this point, there is no need for loyalty checks. [The AFP Chief of Staff] has already stated that he trusts that each soldier will perform their (sic) mandate accordingly and remain professional," she said.

The AFP was responding to Duterte's recent tirade at a press conference where he argued only the military could address the country's political situation.

The former president — whose leadership was characterized by his contempt for critics and disregard for legal processes — lamented the "fractured governance" of today, where he said nobody can "correct" President Ferdinand Marcos or House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Duterte also questioned the military's continued support for Marcos, whom he accused of being a "drug addict" anew.

The AFP spokesperson reiterated that its troops will strictly adhere to the chain of command.

"We assure the public that we trust that each member of the AFP remains professional in all of this. We request that we do not lose focus on the bigger challenge we are facing ahead," Padilla said.

The former president's incendiary remarks against Marcos come as his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, faces tight scrutiny at the House of Representatives over her use of confidential funds at the Office of the Vice President, and previously, the Department of Education.

In a profanity-laced press conference early Saturday morning, Duterte claimed there was a plot to assassinate her, which spurred her to hire a hitman of her own to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marocs and Romualdez if she herself is killed.

Duterte's words were labelled as an "active threat" by the president's security team. Her remarks — delivered through a Zoom call with reporters and pro-Duterte vloggers — are now being investigated by the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, the National Bureau of Investigation served a subpoena to Duterte compelling her to appear before NBI Director Jaime Santiago at his office on Friday, November 29, to explain her side.