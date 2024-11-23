Marcoses' security heightened after VP Sara Duterte claims to have hired assassin

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Command (PSC) has been alerted following an "active threat" to the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Saturday, November 23.

The Executive Secretary has referred the matter to the PSC for "immediate proper action."

In a statement, the PCO highlighted the seriousness of the threat.

"Any threat to the life of the President must always be taken seriously, more so that this threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms," the government agency said.

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier claimed she had contracted an assassin to kill the president and first lady, as well as House Speaker Martin Romualdez, if an alleged plot against her were to succeed.

"Nagbilin na ako. ‘Pag namatay ako, huwag ka tumigil hangga’t hindi mo mapatay sila. And then he said, ‘Yes,’” Duterte said during a Zoom conference.

(I gave instructions. 'If I die, don't stop until you kill them.' And then he said, 'Yes.')

The statement comes after a transfer order for Duterte's chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, from the House detention room to the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW), issued by the House Committee on Good Government.

The panel issued the transfer order for Lopez after the vice president defied orders to leave the premises despite repeated appeals.

Lopez was cited in contempt by the House committee due to her evasive answers during the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds at the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

Duterte's aide also admitted to signing a letter asking the Commission on Audit not to comply with a House subpoena seeking audit reports on confidential fund disbursements under Duterte.

The Duterte and Marcos families have had a public falling out as they vie for support and key positions ahead of the 2025 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race.