Government execs helping POGOs operate underground

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros has sounded the alarm that certain government officials are in cahoots with Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) so they could go underground and skirt President Marcos’ ban.

“There were complaints forwarded to us that there are government officials who are giving advice to POGOs, so that they can have a legal front,” Hontiveros said during the Kapihan sa Senado forum on Thursday.

Hontiveros said these government officials should be the ones helping to implement the ban on POGOs, instead of helping the operators thwart it and go underground.

“I am publicizing this to serve as a warning to these officials who are allegedly advising POGO operators: you know who you are, stop it,” Hontiveros said.

She shared the concern of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla that POGOs have splintered and gone underground by disguising as resorts and restaurants.

The Senate women and children committee will hold its 16th and final hearing on Nov. 26, capping its year-long investigation into the offshore gaming sector that became a front for organized crime.

The Senate probe culminated in the discovery of how dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo faked her citizenship to run for public office and set up a POGO hub in her town while allegedly spying for China.