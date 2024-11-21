PNP bans lavish Christmas parties

With 37 days before Christmas day, vendors display their colorful traditional parols for sale at the Mega Q Mart in Quezon City on Nov. 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Heeding the call of President Marcos for government officials and employees to scale down Christmas parties, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has prohibited lavish parties during the holiday season.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil issued the directive to police officials after Malacañang encouraged government agencies to avoid extravagant celebrations as a form of solidarity with millions of Filipinos affected by the onslaught of six typhoons.

The savings from shunning expensive parties would be used to assist those who were affected by the typhoons, including PNP members, Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR) director Maj. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said in an interview yesterday.

Latest data from the DPCR showed there are at least 4,781 police officers affected by Pepito and the other typhoons, most of them from Bicol and Cagayan Valley.

As celebrating Christmas is a Filipino tradition, Alba said simple gatherings are enough for this year.

He added they will call the attention of police officers caught holding extravagant Christmas parties.

Also in compliance with Marcos’ directive, Education Secretary Sonny Angara has directed all Department of Education (DepEd) regional directors, schools division superintendents, school heads and all other concerned units of the agency to heed the Palace call to avoid extravagant celebrations this Christmas season.

In an interview with News FM yesterday, DepEd Undersecretary for governance and field operations Revsee Escobedo said that tropical cyclones Nika, Ofel and Pepito have caused more than P1 billion worth of damage on school infrastructure, with 323 classrooms totally destroyed and 507 damaged classrooms in need of major repairs.

Escobedo said this was on top of the P5 billion in estimated damage to school infrastructure caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine which hit the country last month.

“Damage caused by Kristine was bigger. Because if we recall, it affected almost all the 16 regions of the country. A total of 196 schools division offices were adversely affected, with P5 billion in estimated damage to school infrastructure and facilities,” Escobedo said.

He said the DepEd still has some P2.1 billion in Quick Response Fund available for the rehabilitation of the damaged classrooms.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will also observe a simple Christmas celebration in support of Malacañang’s call. – Elizabeth Marcelo, Mayen Jaymalin