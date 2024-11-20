Marcos admin optimistic despite no formal deal on Mary Jane Velosoâ€™s return

Marcos admin optimistic despite no formal deal on Mary Jane Veloso’s return

An activist holds a placard with a portrait of Filipina drug convict and death row prisoner Mary Jane Veloso during a candlelight vigil outside the presidential palace in Jakarta on April 27, 2015. Authorities on April 25 gave formal notice to eight prisoners at the prison -- from Australia, Brazil, Nigeria and the Philippines -- that they would be executed by firing squad imminently, along with an Indonesian prisoner.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is confident that domestic helper Mary Jane Veloso will be returned to the country after being detained in Indonesia for 14 years; however, a formal agreement that guarantees her homecoming is still up in the air.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, November 20, made an announcement over a decade in the making: Veloso is coming home.

Veloso has been detained by Indonesian authorities since 2010 for illegal drug charges, with her incarceration posing both a judicial and diplomatic challenge for the Philippine government.

Despite the much-awaited announcement, a formal agreement has yet to be reached with Indonesia about Veloso's return.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said there is a reason behind Marcos’ confidence.

“If you mean, is there a written agreement, there is no answer yet. But they themselves went to us to talk about this. So we’re extremely confident it will happen, and certainly, our President must be privy of information which would explain his confidence, so let’s just say that we will fine tune the details,” De Vega said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Veloso’s return to the Philippines is a legal and diplomatic gray area. Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano said in the same press briefing that negotiations with Indonesian authorities are still ongoing.

For Veloso’s case, Indonesian law appears to be the one that will prevail.

“The legal custody would be Indonesia, because we are after respecting their laws and jurisprudence, but the physical custody will be with the Philippines,” Clavano said.

De Vega and Clavano did not provide a certain date as to when Veloso would return, as talks have yet to be finalized.

Veloso’s fate has been in Indonesia’s hands since 2010. She was set for execution in 2015 but a last-minute phone call from the late president Benigno Aquino III to the Indonesian government offered her a reprieve.

Asked if Veloso is truly safe from the death row, De Vega said “Nothing is 100%”.

“The president did not say that she is free, but she is coming home and that we’ll be respecting the final agreements on both countries on her detention and anything about her liberation will have to be discussed,” De Vega said.

However, De Vega said that Indonesia continuing to negotiate with the Philippines regarding Veloso’s transfer is an indicator that they intend to keep her alive.

The worst case scenario is that Veloso will remain in Indonesia.

However, De Vega said that in 2026, an Indonesian law will be enacted that would create an informal, non-implementation of the death penalty.

“If she remains there, when we reach Jan. 1, 2026, she’ll be safe also from death penalty because of the Indonesian law. But let’s not talk about that; let’s talk about her being here as soon as possible,” De Vega said.

Indonesia has been setting new policies on the transfer of foreign prisoners, not just Veloso.

Veloso is the only Filipino on Indonesia’s death row.