Ex-president Duterte to skip House drug war probe again, doubts integrity

Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the Senate's probe into his administration's war on drugs on Oct. 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte will be skipping another hearing of the House Quad Committee’s investigation into the extrajudicial killings of his drug war campaign, his legal counsel said on Wednesday, November 6.

The tenth hearing is scheduled for Thursday, November 7. Duterte excused himself from the hearing on October 22 because he was feeling unwell.

In a letter addressed to the joint committee’s chairperson, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District), Duterte’s legal counsel Martin Delgra III said that the former president is doubting the lower chamber’s integrity and impartiality.

“With all due respect, my client is already doubtful as to the Honorable House Quad Committee’s integrity, independence and probity to conduct the legislative inquiry in aid of legislation,” the letter read.

Delgra explained that Duterte believes the inquiry “is a mere political ploy” where House lawmakers have the intention to indict him for crimes related to extrajudicial killings, which he asserted “he did not commit.”

Clear stance that Duterte committed a crime. The mega panel’s co-chairpersons Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District) and Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) mentioned earlier that Duterte is liable for crimes against humanity as defined by Republic Act 9851.

Delgra referenced Abante and Fernandez’s stance on holding Duterte accountable under this law, stating that if the lawmakers genuinely believe Duterte is responsible for crimes against humanity related to the drug war killings, they should file criminal cases.

“If that is indeed their belief, then the proper course of action would be for them to file the proper criminal cases against my client before the Department of Justice and for the latter to resolve whether probable cause exists or not,” the legal counsel said.

Duterte had two other reasons for declining the House Quad Committee’s invitation, which was sent before the Senate’s parallel inquiry that began on October 28 which he attended.

Alleged act of subornation. One reason was the sworn statement made by police colonel Hector Grijaldo on October 28, claiming that Fernandez and Abante pressured him to corroborate the affidavits of retired police colonel Royina Garma.

Garma’s affidavits contain allegations that Duterte implemented a nationwide reward system for police officers who killed drug suspects, modeled after the “Davao Model.”

Fernandez and Abante have denied Grijaldo's allegations and said they are prepared to face any legal action.

During the Senate hearing, Duterte suggested this situation constituted subornation, the act of coercing someone into committing perjury, and indicated plans to file a perjury complaint against Fernandez.

“Said statement, if indeed true, casts doubt as to the Honorable House Quad Committee’s integrity and impartiality,” Delgra explained.

Senate hearing is enough. Since the former president had already attended the Senate hearing on October 28, Delgra said that Duterte’s “extensive discussion” on the drug war’s EJKs should suffice.

“According to [Duterte], he has said everything he wanted to say on the subject of Philippine war on illegal drugs and on the issue of extrajudicial killings attendant thereto,” the legal counsel said.

However, what Duterte bared during the inquiry was an admission of the “shortcomings” of his war on drugs campaign, including a confession that he issued kill orders and that the notorious Davao Death Squad existed.

Duterte’s proposal. Delgra detailed in the letter the former president’s suggestion to provide the Philippine National Police additional funds for logistical and operational support.

Duterte also said that “to save the government time and taxpayer’s money,” the House Quad Committee should request that the transcript of the Senate inquiry on October 28 be made publicly available.

Several lawmakers from the lower chamber have urged the DOJ to file charges against Duterte and imprison him after he said that he should take responsibility for the campaign’s effects, instead of his subordinates who merely followed his orders.

The government has recorded around 6,000 EJKs from the war on drugs, while human rights groups estimate the number could be as high as 30,000.