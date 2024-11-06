^

DMW halts worker program in South Korea amid abuse reports

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 3:10pm
Passengers queue at the various gates of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Oct. 29, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has put a pause on the recruitment of seasonal workers for South Korea in seven local government units following cases of alleged illegal recruitment. 

South Korea’s seasonal worker program (SWP) allows the hiring of foreign workers to address labor shortages in the country. Since 2022, many Filipinos have become a part of the program with the hopes of earning more. 

At a press briefing on Wednesday, November 6, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac responded to a report from Rappler that found a Korean company allegedly approaching the LGU of Paete, Laguna with opportunities to work in the SWP. The said company was not on the list of the DMW’s licensed recruitment agencies. 

“The processing of workers from seven LGUs have been put on hold for various reasons. Mainly because we have found cases of illegal recruitment in these LGUs,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said he would withhold the name of these LGUs for now. 

What went before. The processing of seasonal workers was initially done in local government to government agreements, without the oversight of the DMW. 

Cacdac said they have filed 37 illegal recruitment cases within these LGUs, with 118 complainants. Among these cases, three have had information filed and the respondents have been charged in court. The cases were in Pasay, Davao and Tarlac. 

The Tarlac case, however, had an out of court settlement.

What's next. Cacdac vowed that monitoring of those 4,000 will continue. “At least 4,112 who are still working in Korea at the moment,” he said. 

A contingent from the DMW’s central office will soon go to South Korea to monitor the condition of these seasonal workers, said the DMW Secretary. 

Cacdac also provided updates for another corner of the world. Following several instances of Filipino seafarers being onboard ships attacked by rebels in the Red Sea, Cacdac said that they are still monitoring the situation there as well. 

A Greek principal had just given the DMW assurance that they will no longer go through the Red Sea. The Red Sea has been a hotbed for attacks as Houthi Rebels would raid ships, demanding an end to Israel’s siege on Gaza in Palestine. 

“We have around 9 ship owners whom we have already prevented from navigating through the Red Sea with Filipino seafarers because their ships have been previously attacked,” Cacdac said.

