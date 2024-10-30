LIST: Flights canceled on October 30 due to 'Leon'

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights were canceled on Wednesday, October 30, due to the inclement weather caused by Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-rey).

The Manila International Airport Authority announced the list of canceled flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on its website.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Leon was last spotted 360 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west-northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour, as of 10 a.m.

Here are the canceled flights as of October 30:

5J196 - Manila to Cauayan operated by Cebu Pacific

5J197 - Cauayan to Manila operated by Cebu Pacific

5J504 - Manila to Tuguegarao operated by Cebu Pacific

5J505 - Tuguegarao to Manila operated by Cebu Pacific

5J506 - Manila to Tuguegarao operated by Cebu Pacific

5J507 - Tuguegarao to Manila operated by Cebu Pacific

DG6031 - Manila to San Jose (Mindoro) operated by Cebgo

DG6032 - San Jose (Mindoro) to Manila operated by Cebgo

DG6043 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo

DG6044 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo

DG6045 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo

DG6046 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo

DG6047 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo

DG6048 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo

DG6051 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo

DG6052 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo

DG6055 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo

DG6056 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo

DG6118 - Naga to Manila operated by Cebgo

DG6177 - Manila to Masbate operated by Cebgo

DG6178 - Masbate to Manila operated by Cebgo

KL807 - Amsterdam to Manila operated by KLM

KL808 - Manila to Amsterdam operated by KLM

PR2196 - Manila to Laoag operated by Philippine Airlines

PR2197 - Laoag to Manila operated by Philippine Airlines

PR2198 - Manila to Laoag operated by Philippine Airlines

PR2932 - Manila to Basco operated by Philippine Airlines

PR2933 - Basco to Manila operated by Philippine Airlines

Meanwhile, the airport authority has also announced one canceled flight on Thursday, October 31 — a Manila to Basco flight operated by Philippine Airlines (PR2932).