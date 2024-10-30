^

Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 11:19am
LIST: Flights canceled on October 30 due to 'Leon'
MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights were canceled on Wednesday, October 30, due to the inclement weather caused by Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-rey). 

The Manila International Airport Authority announced the list of canceled flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on its website. 

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Leon was last spotted 360 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west-northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour, as of 10 a.m.

Here are the canceled flights as of October 30:

  • 5J196 - Manila to Cauayan operated by Cebu Pacific
  • 5J197 - Cauayan to Manila operated by Cebu Pacific
  • 5J504 - Manila to Tuguegarao operated by Cebu Pacific
  • 5J505 - Tuguegarao to Manila operated by Cebu Pacific
  • 5J506 - Manila to Tuguegarao operated by Cebu Pacific
  • 5J507 - Tuguegarao to Manila operated by Cebu Pacific
  • DG6031 - Manila to San Jose (Mindoro) operated by Cebgo
  • DG6032 - San Jose (Mindoro) to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • DG6043 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo
  • DG6044 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • DG6045 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo
  • DG6046 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • DG6047 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo
  • DG6048 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • DG6051 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo
  • DG6052 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • DG6055 - Manila to Coron operated by Cebgo
  • DG6056 - Coron to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • DG6118 - Naga to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • DG6177 - Manila to Masbate operated by Cebgo
  • DG6178 - Masbate to Manila operated by Cebgo
  • KL807 - Amsterdam to Manila operated by KLM
  • KL808 - Manila to Amsterdam operated by KLM
  • PR2196 - Manila to Laoag operated by Philippine Airlines
  • PR2197 - Laoag to Manila operated by Philippine Airlines
  • PR2198 - Manila to Laoag operated by Philippine Airlines
  • PR2932 - Manila to Basco operated by Philippine Airlines
  • PR2933 - Basco to Manila operated by Philippine Airlines

Meanwhile, the airport authority has also announced one canceled flight on Thursday, October 31 — a Manila to Basco flight operated by Philippine Airlines (PR2932).

FLIGHTS

NAIA

WEATHER
