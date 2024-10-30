Cyclone ‘Leon’ intensifies into a super typhoon

Leon has grown more powerful midday on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 to become a super typhoon, as seen in this satellite-based graphic from weather bureau PAGASA.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone "Leon" has intensified into a super typhoon midday on Wednesday, October 30 as it passes through the northeast corner of the Philippine area of responsibility.

As of 10 a.m., PAGASA reported that Leon has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of up to 230 kph.

Leon is currently 360 east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour.

In an earlier forecast, Pagasa said that Leon will exit PAR on November 1.