Signal No. 1 up in more areas in Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Leon intensifies

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 6:21pm
Satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Leon (Kong-rey) on October 28, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in Luzon and parts of Eastern Visayas have been placed under Signal No. 1 as Severe Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) further intensifies while cutting across the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday afternoon, October 28.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, PAGASA warned that Signal Nos. 3 and 4 may still be hoisted as the storm lurches toward extreme northern Luzon, with Signal No. 5 not ruled out. 

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 125 kilometers per hour. It was last spotted 725 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela.

Leon is now moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour — slightly slower than the 20 kilometers per hour reported in PAGASA's 11 a.m. advisory.

Signal No. 1 raised

Several areas in Luzon — including areas recently battered by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) such as Camarines Sur — have been placed under Signal No. 1:

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • The northern portion of Benguet
  • Camarines Norte
  • The eastern portion of Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • The eastern portion of Albay 
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Aurora
  • The northern portion of Quezon, including Polillo Islands
  • The northeastern portion of Sorsogon

In Visayas, Signal No. 1 has been raised over the eastern portion of Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar.

Under Signal No. 1, winds between 30 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected within 36 hours, posing a minimal to minor threat to life and property. 

The storm will also bring gusty conditions to areas even outside Wind Signal zones, including Visayas, parts of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region and portions of Mindanao over the next few days.

Heavy rainfall outlook

PAGASA said Leon's trough will also bring moderate to torrential rain in several parts of the Philippines from tonight until Thursday afternoon, November 1.

According to a 5 p.m. weather advisory from PAGASA, moderate to intense rainfall is expected over several regions in the Philippines until tomorrow afternoon, October 29, due to the trough of Tropical Cyclone Leon. 

From today until tomorrow afternoon, Antique is forecast to experience heavy to intense rainfall with an estimated 100-200 mm of rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall, ranging from 50-100 millimeters rainfall, is anticipated in Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Negros Occidental, and Palawan. 

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Leon as of Monday 5 p.m., Oct. 28, 2024.
PAGASA

Track

PAGASA said Leon will likely become a typhoon within 24 hours as it moves over the Philippine Sea. The storm is currently headed west-northwest and is expected to turn northwest by Tuesday morning.

While Leon is forecast to make landfall on Taiwan's eastern coast by Thursday, PAGASA emphasized there is "an increasing possibility" of the storm's track shifting westward. This means Leon could either hit or pass very close to Batanes.

The storm is projected to cross Taiwan before turning northeast toward the East China Sea. It will then exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, November 1.

PAGASA

TYPHOON

WEATHER
