Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 28

Officers from the Philippine National Police in Region IV-A assisting in the rehabilitation and damage assessment at a house in Talisay, Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes on Monday, October 28, to facilitate rehabilitation efforts in areas heavily affected by tropical storm “Trami” (formerly known as Kristine).

As of writing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded P1,540,867,176.63 worth of damage to infrastructure across affected areas.

Below are the following local government units which suspended their classes for rehabilitation: