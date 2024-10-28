^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 28

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 9:38am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 28
Officers from the Philippine National Police in Region IV-A assisting in the rehabilitation and damage assessment at a house in Talisay, Batangas.
Police Regional Office 4A via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes on Monday, October 28, to facilitate rehabilitation efforts in areas heavily affected by tropical storm “Trami” (formerly known as Kristine).

As of writing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded P1,540,867,176.63 worth of damage to infrastructure across affected areas.

Below are the following local government units which suspended their classes for rehabilitation:

  • Camarines Sur - Classes at all levels, both public and private schools, are suspended starting Monday, October 28, until lifted.
  • Noveleta, Cavite - In-person classes for public schools were suspended from October 28 to October 30.
  • Biñan, Laguna - Classes at all levels, public and private schools 
  • San Pedro, Laguna - In-person classes are suspended at all levels for public and private schools. Shift to an alternative mode of learning, is recommended. 
  • Bay, Laguna - In-person classes are suspended at all levels for public and private schools. Shift to online, modular learning.
  • Lemery, Batangas - Classes are suspended at all levels for both public and private schools
  • Calaca, Batangas - In-person classes for both public and private schools at all levels are suspended.
  • Talisay, Batangas - Face-to-face classes from elementary to secondary in both public and private schools are suspended.
  • Nasugbu, Batangas - In-person classes are suspended at all levels, both public and private schools, from Monday, October 28, to Thursday, October 31.
  • San Luis, Batangas - Face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools are suspended from Monday, October 28, to Thursday, October 31.

