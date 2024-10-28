Pope Francis asks prayers for Philippines after ‘Kristine’ onslaught

Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer on Oct. 27, 2024 in The Vatican.

MANILA, Philippines — As the death toll from tropical storm ”Trami” (formerly Kristine) climbs, Pope Francis extended his prayers for Filipinos impacted by the widespread flooding and devastation.

The 87-year-old pontiff said this during his weekly Angelus address on Sunday evening, October 27 (Manila time) at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City.

“I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May the Lord support that people, so full of faith,” the pontiff said.

Francis’ address also coincided with the conclusion of the Synod of Bishops, which also saw Filipino bishops' involvement and a Filipina layperson.

“Today we have concluded the Synod of Bishops. Let us pray that everything we have done in this month may go forward for the good of the Church,” the pontiff said.

Tropical storm Trami hit the Philippines last week causing 80 estimated fatalities, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The inclement weather impacted 5,901,761 individuals with P994,630,036.63 worth of infrastructure damage leaving 158 areas under state of calamity.