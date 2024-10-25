DOH activates 'Code Blue' in three regions due to 'Kristine' landslides

A healthcare worker of the Department of Health Human Resource for Health checks the blood pressure of displaced families in Bacacay, Albay on Oct. 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Three regions in Luzon have been placed under the Department of Health’s (DOH) highest disaster response level, or "Code Blue," due to the extensive damages and casualties brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The regions under Code Blue are Cagayan Valley, Bicol and Ilocos, which Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a Malacañang situation briefing on Friday, October 25.

According to the DOH, a Code Blue status indicates the deployment of teams, experts and health units during an emergency response. This contrasts with Code White, which signifies that hospitals should be on standby.

Code White has been activated for the DOH Central Office, Mindanao Cluster, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and BARMM regions.

Herbosa said that most injuries and deaths were caused by landslides in the Bicol region.

“I think it’s very clear, ‘yung landslide kasi they’re the ones that actually cause death,” he said.

The health secretary recommended implementing pre-evacuation measures for communities at risk of landslides, extending beyond those in flood-prone areas.

“It’s very important that we map out where the high risk communities are para ‘pag malakas ang ulan and it’s continuous rain, we evacuate them also early — not only flood-prone,” he said.

Herbosa explained that 11 of the 15 recorded deaths are from Bicol, with half caused by landslides.

In Talisay, Batangas, the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon reported a total of 14 deaths due to a landslide that occurred on Thursday, October 24.

“Mataas po kasi ‘yung mortality sa landslide. ‘Yung drowning mapeprevent natin ‘yun ‘pag narescue sila. Pero ‘yung landslide, isang bahay matabunan ng lupa, patay talaga ‘yung buong family,” Herbosa said.

(The mortality rate in landslides is high. Drowning can be prevented if people are rescued, but with landslides, when a house is buried under mud, the entire family is likely to perish.)

Meanwhile, a total of nine health facilities have sustained damages across four regions, specifically the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos, Calabarzon, and Bicol.

The following health facilities have reported damage:

CAR Ucab Barangay Health Station Bunot Barangay Health Station Bantay Barangay Health Station Betwagan Barangay Health Station

Ilocos Caba District Hospital

Calabarzon Batangas Provincial Hospital Magalona Barangay Health Station

Bicol Bicol Medical Center Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center



The DOH reported that some hospitals experienced power outages, while others sustained damage to their internet servers. However, Herbosa assured the hospitals remain operational, although some, like those in Batangas, are inaccessible due to floods.

In response, Herbosa said that P97 million worth of medical and public health supplies have been deployed, including P36 million for water sanitation and hygiene cans for potable water, P6.8 million for nutrition and P1.79 million for mental health and psychosocial support.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has tallied around 46 deaths as of 7 a.m. on Friday, October 25, while the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) noted the affected population has reached 2,656,446 as of 8 a.m.

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 p.m. on Friday.

However, another tropical storm, with the international name “Kong-Rey,” is located 2,410 kilometers outside of PAR and is expected to bring strong gale-force winds to the country.

State weather bureau PAGASA has warned that Kristine could potentially curve back toward the Philippines, influenced by the movement of other cyclones, including Kong-Rey.