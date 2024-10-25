â€˜Kristineâ€™ leaves 46 people dead, 20 still missing â€” OCD

‘Kristine’ leaves 46 people dead, 20 still missing — OCD

Photo shows a car buried by volcanic ash, which cascaded into a village in Guinobatan town.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has reported at least 46 deaths due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, according to agency administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno.

In a message to Philstar.com on Friday, October 25, Nepomuceno, citing reports from their provincial offices, said that current numbers are still undergoing validation.

More than half of the deaths came from the Bicol Region. At least 28 people are reported dead from the region. The OCD is still validating the causes of death for the fatalities but one apparently fell from the roof while another was in a vehicular incident.

In the Bicol Region, 14 of these deaths were from Naga City.

The remaining deaths were from Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Sorsogon.

Calabarzon had the second highest death tally among regions with 15 fatalities.

Among Calabarzon deaths, several were reportedly due to flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and Zamboanga Peninsula had one recorded death each.

The OCD said there are still 20 people who are reported missing, while seven were injured.

Kristine has left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) but may recurve back towards the country by Monday.

Another tropical depression is hovering outside of PAR and will be named Leon once it enters.