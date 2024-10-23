^

Headlines

Stranded passengers due to 'Kristine' climbs to 7,000

Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 4:18pm
Stranded passengers due to 'Kristine' climbs to 7,000
Stranded passengers at a port in Quezon province receive free meals from the local government, Oct. 23, 2024.
Provincial Government of Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — Around 7,000 passengers have been stranded in ports across Luzon and Visayas due to inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday, October 23.

In an advisory, the Philippine Coast Guard also reported that 111 vessels, 22 motorbancas and over 1,000 rolling cargoes have been stranded across 103 ports as of Wednesday noon. 

The 7,000 stranded individuals as of Wednesday morning is more than double the 3,000 reported the day before.

The PCG provided a breakdown of the affected regions: 

  • The Bicol Region was heavily impacted, with 1,756 stranded passengers, 7 vessels, and 182 rolling cargoes. Additionally, 44 vessels and 5 motorbancas have taken shelter.
  • The Southern Tagalog Region saw 766 stranded passengers, 4 vessels, 258 rolling cargoes, and 16 motorbancas.
  • Northwestern Luzon had 14 vessels and 5 motorbancas taking shelter. No passengers were stranded.
  • Northeastern Luzon saw 5 motorbancas taking shelter at Basco and Sabtang ports.
  • Eastern Visayas saw 3,151 stranded passengers, 844 rolling cargoes, 14 vessels, and 1 motorbanca. Meanwhile, 14 vessels and 9 motorbancas were taking shelter in the region’s ports.
  • Northeastern Mindanao saw 539 passengers stranded alongside 188 rolling cargoes, 12 vessels, and 1 motorbanca. A total of 95 vessels and 43 motorbancas took shelter in the area’s ports.
  • Central Visayas had 459 passengers stranded, 216 rolling cargoes, and 63 vessels affected. In addition, 12 vessels and 23 motorbancas sought refuge in the region's waters.
  • Western Visayas reported 329 stranded passengers, 184 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels, and 4 motorbancas, with 30 vessels and 4 motorbancas taking shelter.

State weather bureau PAGASA has placed Metro Manila, Northern and Central Luzon, along with most of Bicol and Calabarzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Kristine continues to dump heavy rains before making landfall.

Kristine is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm and make landfall over Isabela on Wednesday evening.

vuukle comment

PORT

STRANDED PASSENGERS

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Palace suspends gov't work, classes in Luzon on October 23

Walang Pasok: Palace suspends gov't work, classes in Luzon on October 23

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang suspended government work and classes in Luzon for Wednesday, October 23, due to Tropical Storm Kristi...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine gains strength, to hit Northern Luzon

Kristine gains strength, to hit Northern Luzon

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Tropical Storm Kristine was forecast to strengthen before it makes landfall over Northern Luzon tonight or early tomorrow...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG wants number of PNP generals trimmed from 133 to 25

DILG wants number of PNP generals trimmed from 133 to 25

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
As part of his efforts to reform the Philippine National Police, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla wants to trim down the...
Headlines
fbtw
Espenido retracts drug claims vs De Lima, says Bato forced implication

Espenido retracts drug claims vs De Lima, says Bato forced implication

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Police lieutenant colonel Jovie Espenido accused Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa of forcing him to testify against former Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on alleged abuses of Quiboloy
play

LIVE: Senate hearing on alleged abuses of Quiboloy

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality has resumed the inquiry into the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 23 due to &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 23 due to ‘Kristine’

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
On Tuesday, October 22, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes in the entire Luzon. 
Headlines
fbtw
Government, class suspensions on October 31

Government, class suspensions on October 31

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Malacañang has suspended work in government offices and classes in all levels nationwide from 12 p.m. onwards on Oct....
Headlines
fbtw
Outstanding PCG units feted

Outstanding PCG units feted

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to upgrade the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard as he feted...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to take psych exam if lawmakers do the same

Sara to take psych exam if lawmakers do the same

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
By all means, Vice President Sara Duterte said she would undergo a psychiatric test as some critics have suggested in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Duterte to attend first Senate hearing

Bato: Duterte to attend first Senate hearing

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
After begging off from the quad committee hearing yesterday at the House of Representatives on extrajudicial killings during...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with