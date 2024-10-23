Stranded passengers due to 'Kristine' climbs to 7,000

Stranded passengers at a port in Quezon province receive free meals from the local government, Oct. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 7,000 passengers have been stranded in ports across Luzon and Visayas due to inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday, October 23.

In an advisory, the Philippine Coast Guard also reported that 111 vessels, 22 motorbancas and over 1,000 rolling cargoes have been stranded across 103 ports as of Wednesday noon.

The 7,000 stranded individuals as of Wednesday morning is more than double the 3,000 reported the day before.

The PCG provided a breakdown of the affected regions:

The Bicol Region was heavily impacted, with 1,756 stranded passengers, 7 vessels, and 182 rolling cargoes. Additionally, 44 vessels and 5 motorbancas have taken shelter.

The Southern Tagalog Region saw 766 stranded passengers, 4 vessels, 258 rolling cargoes, and 16 motorbancas.

Northwestern Luzon had 14 vessels and 5 motorbancas taking shelter. No passengers were stranded.

Northeastern Luzon saw 5 motorbancas taking shelter at Basco and Sabtang ports.

Eastern Visayas saw 3,151 stranded passengers, 844 rolling cargoes, 14 vessels, and 1 motorbanca. Meanwhile, 14 vessels and 9 motorbancas were taking shelter in the region’s ports.

Northeastern Mindanao saw 539 passengers stranded alongside 188 rolling cargoes, 12 vessels, and 1 motorbanca. A total of 95 vessels and 43 motorbancas took shelter in the area’s ports.

Central Visayas had 459 passengers stranded, 216 rolling cargoes, and 63 vessels affected. In addition, 12 vessels and 23 motorbancas sought refuge in the region's waters.

Western Visayas reported 329 stranded passengers, 184 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels, and 4 motorbancas, with 30 vessels and 4 motorbancas taking shelter.

State weather bureau PAGASA has placed Metro Manila, Northern and Central Luzon, along with most of Bicol and Calabarzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Kristine continues to dump heavy rains before making landfall.

Kristine is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm and make landfall over Isabela on Wednesday evening.