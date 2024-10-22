^

Walang Pasok: Palace suspends gov't work, classes in Luzon on October 23

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 11:24pm
Students brave the heavy rain due to the inclement weather as they head to their classes at Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang suspended government work and classes in Luzon for Wednesday, October 23, due to Tropical Storm Kristine.

Kristine is forecast to further intensify and make a landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Wednesday.

“In view of the inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm “Kristine” affecting the whole country, particularly the Island of Luzon, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Luzon are hereby suspended on 23 October 2024,” the Office of the Secretary (OES) said.

Government agencies whose functions involve first response to disasters will continue with their operations.

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” OES said.

