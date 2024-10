Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to ‘Kristine'

A weather forecaster from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) explains their forecast of Tropical Depression Kristine track throughout the country during a press conference at the PAGASA head office in Quezon City on Oct. 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 22, due to tropical cyclone Kristine.

Kristine strengthened into a tropical storm on Tuesday, raising Signal No. 1 in several areas of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The following LGUs announced suspension of face-to-face classes:

Luzon

Region III

Aurora – all levels, public and private

Region IV-A

Quezon province – Classes from preschool to senior high school (public and private) are suspended, except in the 2nd District (Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, Dolores, San Antonio), Lucban and Tayabas City.

Region V

Albay Bacacay – all levels, public and private Guinobatan – all levels, public and private Legazpi City – all levels, public and private Ligao City – all levels, public and private Malilipot – all levels, public and private Manito – all levels, public and private Polangui – all levels, public and private Santo Domingo – all levels, public and private Tiwi – all levels, public and private

Camarines Sur – all levels, public and private

Naga City – all levels, public and private

Catanduanes Virac – all levels, public and private

Sorsogon Bulusan – all levels, public and private



Visayas

Region VI

Negros Occidental Talisay City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Bacolod City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region VII

Bohol – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region VIII

Northern Samar – all levels, public and private

Mindanao

Region IX

Zamboanga del Norte Sibuco – all levels, public and private



Region X

Misamis Oriental Talisayan – all levels, public and private



Please refresh this page for updates.

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina