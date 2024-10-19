^

Headlines

Pump prices to go down

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Pump prices to go down
The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau indicated a rollback of P0.50 to P0.75 for gasoline, P1 to P1.15 for diesel and P0.90 to P1 for kerosene.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices of petroleum products are poised to go down by as much as P1.15 per liter next week, following four straight weeks of hikes.

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau indicated a rollback of P0.50 to P0.75 for gasoline, P1 to P1.15 for diesel and P0.90 to P1 for kerosene.

Final price adjustments will be announced on Monday and will take effect the following day.

FUEL
