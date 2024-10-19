Pump prices to go down

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau indicated a rollback of P0.50 to P0.75 for gasoline, P1 to P1.15 for diesel and P0.90 to P1 for kerosene.

MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices of petroleum products are poised to go down by as much as P1.15 per liter next week, following four straight weeks of hikes.

Final price adjustments will be announced on Monday and will take effect the following day.