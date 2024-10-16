^

Headlines

National Security Council challenges 'one-sided' Amnesty report

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 6:22pm
National Security Council challenges 'one-sided' Amnesty report
This undated file photo shows NSC assistant director Jonathan Malaya.
PNA

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council is ready to meet with human rights group Amnesty International to air its side on a new report that documents the repression of young activists in the Philippines.

Expressing frustration with the findings of the group, National Security Council assistant director general Jonathan Malaya tagged its new report as "one-sided, misleading, and baseless."

Malaya said the group — which interviewed dozens of activists who were harassed by state forces for their advocacies — should have asked for the government's side before publishing the report. 

"The National Security Council should have been given the opportunity to rebut each of their so-called findings before this was released to the public," Malaya said.

As a result, he said the report was more akin to being a "propaganda" against the state instead of being an "honest assessment." 

Malaya said the council's "doors are open" to Amnesty International "if they are open to listening to the side of government."  

Amnesty's key findings

The study by Amnesty International was released on Monday, October 14. It draws from interviews with 41 young human rights activists, extensive desk research and analysis of social media content to document how tech-facilitated violence leads to acts of offline violence against child and youth activists between 2018 and 2024.

Its main findings show that young Filipino activists are being silenced by persistent online attacks against them, some of which include posts by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict that red-tag progressive groups. 

It was under former President Rodrigo Duterte that posts red-tagging activists became a "widespread, cheap and effective" method to harass critics during the COVID-19 lockdown, when most turned to the internet for sources of information, the study said.

However, the study did not just mention the government as the source of online content deemed a threat to Filipino human rights defenders. Amnesty International researchers also scoured through ads on Meta's ad library and found dubious accounts paying for ads that "terrorist-tag" Makabayan bloc lawmakers.

Government's defense

Malaya defended the government's anti-insurgency task force, who he said only posts testimonies from expert witnesses, some of them former rebels, who speak about their own personal experiences. 

"Most of these were given under oath in Senate hearings or in public fora. These individuals also have freedom of expression which we cannot stifle," he added.

The controversial task force was created through Executive Order 70 signed by Duterte in 2018. 

Since then, at least two United Nations special rapporteurs have recommended abolishing the task force due to its practice of red-tagging and endangering government critics, media workers, activists, rights defenders and other members of civil society. 

The two rapporteurs are independent experts who reviewed the countries' rights situations for the UN.  

vuukle comment

HUMAN RIGHTS

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

NTF-ELCAC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs &lsquo;strong&rsquo;

Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs ‘strong’

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Mere denials cannot overturn the testimonial as well as documentary evidence linking officials of the previous administration...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes cop's alleged role in killing of Tanauan Mayor Halili

PNP probes cop's alleged role in killing of Tanauan Mayor Halili

9 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is currently investigating the possible involvement of a police officer in the 2018 killing...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House joint committee has invited former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
As the third tranche of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. “excess funds” amounting to P30 billion is set for...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US hold anti-submarine, coastal defense drills

Philippines, US hold anti-submarine, coastal defense drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
It was a show of force and test of interoperability by the militaries of the Philippines, the United States and other major...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
143 Filipinos pardoned in UAE, says Marcos

143 Filipinos pardoned in UAE, says Marcos

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The United Arab Emirates government has pardoned 143 Filipinos who committed “relatively minor offenses,” according...
Headlines
fbtw
Colder days coming as amihan season set to begin

Colder days coming as amihan season set to begin

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Colder days may be felt as early as next week due to the onset of the northeast monsoon or amihan, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate wants to invite POGO kingpin

Senate wants to invite POGO kingpin

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Senate would like to invite alleged Philippine offshore gaming operations kingpin Lin Xunhan, alias Lyu Dong, as the chamber...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. seeks more investments in disaster risk reduction

Marcos Jr. seeks more investments in disaster risk reduction

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to increase investments and funding in disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
Group questions Miru contract with Comelec

Group questions Miru contract with Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Following the withdrawal of one of its local partners, technology provider Miru System is being asked by a group advocating...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with