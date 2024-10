LIST: Initial senatorial aspirans for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has trimmed its list of senatorial aspirants for the 2025 midterm elections from 183 names down to 66.

On Wednesday, October 16, the Comelec en banc adopted the recommendation of its law department to consider the following as its partial / initial list of names of aspirants for senator next year.

The list is as follows: