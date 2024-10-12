^

Headlines

De Lima eyes raps vs Bato, others

Sheila Crisostomo - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 1:21pm
De Lima eyes raps vs Bato, others
Composite photo shows Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presiding over the Senate hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Aug. 5, 2024 and former Sen. Leila De Lima attending a Senate session in 2016.
The Philippine STAR / Geremy Pintolo and Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Following the latest admission of alleged drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa, former senator Leila de Lima is now planning to file charges against Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

In an interview with “Storycon” on One News Friday, October 11, De Lima said they received previous information regarding Dela Rosa’s alleged involvement in the filing of drug charges against her.

“I received information that it was really then-police chief Dela Rosa who coerced certain witnesses, including Kerwin Espinosa (to implicate me)… I had no way of validating it, but these are credible information from credible sources,” De Lima said in a mix of English and Filipino.

With the revelation of Espinosa in the House of Representatives' quad committee hearing, De Lima plans to add Dela Rosa in the charges.

Testifying at the hearing of the quad committee, Espinosa accused Dela Rosa of pressuring him into implicating De Lima in illegal drugs.

He also said the former chief of the Philippine National Police also forced him to drag businessman Peter Lim into the drug trade. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Janvic Mateo

vuukle comment

LEILA DE LIMA

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

RONALD DELA ROSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos on friendship with VP Sara: Maybe I was deceived

President Marcos on friendship with VP Sara: Maybe I was deceived

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos admitted yesterday that he may have been deceived, when aked by Philippine journalists here to comment on...
Headlines
fbtw
Over half of Asean states back South China Sea joint patrols &ndash; President Marcos

Over half of Asean states back South China Sea joint patrols – President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
More than half of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have offered to support the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
US slams China&rsquo;s &lsquo;increasingly dangerous&rsquo; moves

US slams China’s ‘increasingly dangerous’ moves

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday raised a warning over China’s “increasingly dangerous” and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;183 Senate aspirants may be pruned to 66&rsquo;

‘183 Senate aspirants may be pruned to 66’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Sixty-six out of the 183 senatorial aspirants who filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) are most likely to be considered...
Headlines
fbtw
Kerwin claims Bato forced De Lima&rsquo;s implication in drugs

Kerwin claims Bato forced De Lima’s implication in drugs

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Alleged drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa has accused Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa of pressuring him into implicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bill classifying EJK as &lsquo;heinous crime&rsquo; filed in House

Bill classifying EJK as ‘heinous crime’ filed in House

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
A bill seeking to classify extrajudicial killing (EJK) as a heinous crime has been filed by members of the House of Representatives’...
Headlines
fbtw
Power rates down, pump prices up

Power rates down, pump prices up

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is lowering electricity rates by P0.3587 per kilowatt-hour this October, bringing...
Headlines
fbtw
House quad lawmakers file bill banning POGOs

House quad lawmakers file bill banning POGOs

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Lawmakers belonging to the House of Representatives’ quad committee have filed a bill seeking to institutionalize a...
Headlines
fbtw

Quad comm orders arrest of Roque wife

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ quad committee has cited in contempt and ordered the arrest of the wife of former presidential spokesman Harry Roque for continuously snubbing its hearings on Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with