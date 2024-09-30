^

Bongbong backs Imee's independent run: ‘Alyansa is still behind her’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 3:48pm
Bongbong backs Imee's independent run: 'Alyansa is still behind her'
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lead the condonation of debt for 3,527 farmers in Paniqui, Tarlac on September 30, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 30, expressed support for his sister Sen. Imee Marcos’ choice to run as an independent candidate, saying that his administration alliance will still back her. 

Imee was announced as a part of the president’s senatorial bets under the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” banner, but she was notably absent when her brother made the announcement. 

Imee later announced that she is running independently, and that her allegiance was to the Filipino people. 

The president seemed to shrug off her refusal to join the admin alliance, as he himself ran independently many times. 

“The Alyansa is still behind her. We are still continuing to support her. And if down the road she chooses to join us in our campaign sorties, she is of course very welcome,” Bongbong said in an ambush interview in Tarlac. 

Bongbong respected Imee’s choice, acknowledging that it gave her more leeway.  

“I suppose that gives her a little bit more scope and freedom to make her own schedule and to campaign in the way that she would like to do,” the president said. 

While she is running as an independent candidate, Imee has remained noticeably close with Vice President Sara Duterte despite her breakaway from Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet. 

Imee reiterated her support for Duterte when she resigned as Education Secretary, saying that she was with her every step of the way. 

Imee has gone on to defend Duterte multiple times. When Duterte was faced with criticisms for her trip to Germany during a calamity, it was Imee that provided justification for her. fir

Duterte herself said that while the president was not a friend, Imee was. She said that they have been friends since 2012. 

