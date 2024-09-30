^

Bello steps down as MECO chief

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) chairman Silvestre Bello III is stepping down from his post to be replaced by former Presidential Communications secretary Cheloy Garafil.

The seven-member MECO board is set to hold a meeting today to act on the nomination of Garafil as member and new chair replacing Bello.

The Federation of Filipino Communities in Taiwan expressed commendation for Bello’s “effective leadership” as he leaves the post after over a two-year stint.

“His work involved addressing the needs and concerns of Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, ensuring their rights are protected and promoting their welfare. Such efforts not only enhance the quality of life for individuals but also strengthen the cultural and social bonds between the two nations,” the federation said in a letter to President Marcos.

For its part, the Filipino Community Association in Central Taiwan said MECO under Bello’s stewardship has brought its services closer to the overseas Filipino workers and Filipino migrants in Taiwan.

