3 phreatic eruptions detected at Taal Volcano

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 10:45am
In this undated file photo shows Taal Volcano in Batangas province.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — State seismology bureau Phivolcs reported on Saturday, September 28, that three phreatic eruption events were detected at Taal Volcano in Batangas province.

The eruptions, observed from 12 a.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Saturday, lasted from two to eight minutes.

A phreatic eruption happens when groundwater meets hot magma or volcanic rock, turning the water into steam. This builds pressure underground, which can cause an explosion if it becomes too strong.

While no volcanic earthquakes were detected, Phivolcs observed thick volcanic plumes rising as high as 2,100 meters, drifting towards the northeast.

On September 25, Taal emitted a total of 3,176 tons of sulfur dioxide, with hot volcanic liquids also detected upwelling in the Main Crater Lake.

Phivolcs noted a long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and short-term inflation on the northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island. 

Taal remains under Alert Level 1, which means low-level unrest.

Phivolcs advised the public to avoid entering the permanent danger zone of Taal Volcano Island, specifically the Main Crater, Daang Kastila fissures and areas for boating around Taal Lake. 

Flying near the volcano is also restricted due to the possibility of steam-driven or gas-driven explosions, minor ashfall, and the accumulation or expulsion of hazardous volcanic gases.

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
