Bayan: Still time to impeach VP

MANILA, Philippines — There is still time to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte even if the election season is getting near, militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) said yesterday.

Bayan secretary general Raymond Palatino said even if politicians are already preparing for the 2025 midterm elections, there is still a window of opportunity to tackle an impeachment case against Duterte.

He cited the case of former president Joseph Estrada, whose impeachment in 2000 took place during the last two months of the year.

Members of Bayan and other allied groups held a noise barrage along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City yesterday afternoon calling for Duterte’s impeachment over her spending of public funds.

Palatino said Duterte’s spending and refusal to explain her use of confidential funds are clear bases for her impeachment.

“Aside from betrayal of public trust, Duterte could be held liable for culpable violation of the Constitution and graft and corruption,” he said in a statement.