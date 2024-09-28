^

Headlines

Philippines slams North Korea over continuing ballistic missile launches

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines slams North Korea overÂ continuing ballistic missile launches
This picture taken on January 30, 2024 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 31 shows the launch of strategic cruise missile "Hwasal-2" in the West Sea of Korea.
Photo by KCNA via KNS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines expressed serious concern and strongly denounced yesterday the continuing ballistic missile launches being conducted by North Korea.

“Such provocative actions undermine economic progress, peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement. 

The statement called on North Korea to stop its continuing weapons tests and missile launches carried out during the past months and weeks.

“We call on the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to immediately cease these activities and abide by all international obligations, including relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and to commit to peaceful and constructive dialogue,” the DFA said.

“The Philippines wants to see lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and echoes the calls of the international community for a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of DPRK,” the statement added.

North Korea’s most recent reported missile test happened on Sept. 12, with multiple ballistic missiles fired toward its eastern seas in the Korean peninsula.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps

Alice Guo pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo pleaded not guilty to a charge of qualified human trafficking, according to her counsel...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members

Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Retired police chief Royina Garma confirmed to lawmakers that she hired seven family members when she was the general manager...
Headlines
fbtw
Witness: Ex-PCSO, Napolcom execs allegedly ordered Barayuga's assassination
play

Witness: Ex-PCSO, Napolcom execs allegedly ordered Barayuga's assassination

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A police lieutenant colonel on Friday, September 27, testified that retired police chief Royina Garma and national police...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo;

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuel price increase seen next week

Fuel price increase seen next week

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
Pump prices of fuel products are set to increase by as much as P0.90 per liter next week, with gasoline and diesel posting...
Headlines
fbtw

KOJC members who harassed police, families to face raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will file cases against people who threatened police officers and their families during the manhunt for Kingdom of Jesus...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress goes on break, vows passage of budget

Congress goes on break, vows passage of budget

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 hours ago
Congress went on recess yesterday even as Senate President Francis Escudero gave assurance that the proposed P6.352-trillion...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspension lifted for 141 NFA staff in rice sale

Suspension lifted for 141 NFA staff in rice sale

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman of 141 officials and personnel of the National Food Authority who were linked...
Headlines
fbtw

No need for dad’s advice vs criticism – VP Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
Amid the criticisms and controversies hounding her in connection with her budget spending, Vice President Sara Duterte said she is all good and can answer for herself without any advice from her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with