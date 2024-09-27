^

Headlines

Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 6:52pm
Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members
Former PCSO general manager attends congressional public hearing on extrajudicial killings on Sept. 27, 2024.
House of Representatives / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Retired police chief Royina Garma on Friday, September 27, confirmed to lawmakers that she hired seven family members when she was the general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in 2019. 

At the House quadcom’s seventh public hearing, Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) asked Garma how many relatives she employed at the PCSO.

“During the time you were the general manager of PCSO, do you remember that you have appointed several members of your family? How many?” Fernandez asked. 

It took Garma some time to respond as she was trying to recall how many, but Fernandez pressed her.

The former PCSO general manager fumbled with her words and then said it was “more or less five, I’m sure more than five.” 

However, Fernandez said it was seven, which Garma confirmed when the lawmaker mentioned seven names of her relatives. 

This included her first cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, even her daughter. The positions they took were that of a nurse, IT consultant, admin officer, private secretary and researcher. 

Hiring her daughter

Fernandez surprised Garma when he asked if she hired her daughter as a confidential agent at PCSO. 

Garma confirmed this as well and began answering defensively when Fernandez mentioned her daughter’s mental disorders. 

“You appointed your daughter, who is sick, as a confidential agent? And do you know the meaning of confidential agent? Why did you appoint your daughter if she’s sick?” he asked. 

She explained that her daughter’s conditions include dyslexia, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar and depression, which are not diseases.

Garma justified appointing her daughter as a confidential agent by saying that she is “very competent in report writing and editing communications,” and was entrusted to write articles in high school.  

However, these were not the qualifications required of a confidential agent, which Fernandez pointed out. 

Qualification of a confidential agent. The lawmaker raised a printed screenshot of the requirements and enumerated that a confidential agent must first have a criminal justice degree. 

The second qualification Fernandez said is previous experience in law enforcement. 

This is in contrast with Garma’s answer to Fernandez, to which she said that a confidential agent is “someone you can trust on matters.” 

“The positions that were given to them, ang requirement lang is trust and confidence, just like anybody na appointed,” Garma said.

She also first told the lawmaker that she is not aware whether her daughter has experience in law enforcement. 

This puzzled Fernandez, who questioned how Garma could not know, given that she had been with her daughter for 23 years.

The former PCSO general manager later confessed to the lawmaker that her daughter has no experience in law enforcement. 

PCSO allegedly funding a foundation

The number of claims against Garma increased after each congressional hearing on extrajudicial killings.

The most recent allegation involves a transfer of P2 million from the PCSO to the party-list and foundation established called Samahan ng Totoong Larong may Puso (STL).

Garma confirmed that she created the STL Party-list. 

Fernandez presented a Facebook post from the party-list showing its first nominee receiving a P2 million check from the PCSO, which was given to the mayor of Mandaue City to support recovery efforts following Typhoon Odette in 2021.

The first nominee, Maria Yvonne Cania-Barandong, was revealed to be the wife of police officer Chuck Barandong, a member of Garma’s security detail.

Fernandez also shared additional Facebook posts from the party-list showing donations of houses to families in various barangays in Cebu City. 

He then questioned Chuck about where they had the funds to build or purchase homes. The police officer said it was from a group of businesses his wife worked with. 

This prompted the House joint committee to invite Maria Yvonne to the next hearing to determine whether or not PCSO funds were used to fund the party-list and foundation during Garma’s tenure.  

The former PCSO general manager denied her involvement in the transfer of P2 million and the donation of houses. She said that she could not recall. 

Garma also denied other claims made against her by resource persons who testified about how she ordered several cases of extrajudicial killings and earned P1 million weekly from illegal gambling.

The House quadcom will hold its next hearing on drug-related extrajudicial killings the week following the filing of certificates of candidacy from October 1 to 8.

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

PCSO

ROYINA GARMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo;

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Seventh House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: Seventh House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs,Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd doubles teachers' vacation service credits to 30 days

DepEd doubles teachers' vacation service credits to 30 days

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education has doubled the number of leave credits for public school teachers from 15 to 30 days as part...
Headlines
fbtw
Cassandra Ong's transfer to Correctional is legal &mdash; lawmakers

Cassandra Ong's transfer to Correctional is legal — lawmakers

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Lawmakers said that transferring Cassandra “Cassy” Li Ong, one of the incorporators of the raided Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos bares Alyansa 2025 senatorial slate

Marcos bares Alyansa 2025 senatorial slate

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Familiar names, including two former rivals of President Marcos during the 2022 race, as well as veteran lawmakers and entertainment...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen: Guo can still run, unless&hellip;

SolGen: Guo can still run, unless…

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Detained Bamban mayor Alice Guo may still file a certificate of candidacy and run in next year’s elections despite an...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP eyes buying more ships to protect West Philippine Sea

AFP eyes buying more ships to protect West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Acquisition of more ships and other big-ticket items to improve patrolling in the West Philippine Sea is being eyed by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Global Innovation Index: Philippines rises to 53rd

Global Innovation Index: Philippines rises to 53rd

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Philippines was among the fastest risers in a decade in the latest Global Innovation Index (GII) of the World Intellectual...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos Jr. signs anti-agriculture economic sabotage law

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Stiffer penalties await those who smuggle agricultural products as President Marcos yesterday signed into law a measure declaring the act as economic sabotage, a crime he described as a “betrayal” and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with