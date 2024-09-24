Office of the President's budget faces minimal scrutiny in House

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the President’s (OP) proposed 2025 budget, including unprogrammed appropriations and contingent fund, faced minimal scrutiny at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 24.

Only one minority lawmaker raised questions about the P158.665 billion unprogrammed appropriations.

What is this fund? Unprogrammed appropriations serve as standby funds that the government can access only when actual revenue sources exceed the projected targets in the budget.

This budget includes a list of agencies and programs, according to the government’s priority, with predefined amounts allocated for use if the need arises.

Fund increase. During the OP’s budget hearing on September 9, a manifestation revealed that unprogrammed appropriations have seen a significant increase in recent years, from their proposed budgets in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to the amounts approved in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

However, Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party) focused solely on questioning the approval process for the standby funds.

Modification of amounts. Castro compared the provisions under the unprogrammed appropriations of NEP 2025 and GAA 2024, highlighting that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is authorized to approve.

She noted that the provision under the GAA 2024 removes the president’s authority to veto line items under the unprogrammed appropriations, as it allows for the “modification of amounts.”

Although the NEP 2025 provision does not allow for the modification of amounts under the unprogrammed appropriations, Castro fears that the GAA 2024 version of the provision might be adopted when Congress passes the GAA 2025.

“The DBM cannot simply alter the amount, whether it pertains to regular or unprogrammed appropriations. They have no authority to do so unless they are granted power by the president and certain items are vetoed,” she said in Filipino.

To amend the provision. Castro added that the authorization should only come from either Congress or the president, proposing to amend the provision.

“When the budget reaches the bicameral conference, the provision may change so that the power to decide does not rest with the DBM. It should be the president. … If there is any authorization, it should come from Congress or from the president,” she said in Filipino.

Rep. Toby Tiangco (Navotas City, Lone District), the OP’s budget sponsor, said that the amendment will be subject to legislative discretion regarding whether the provision will be revised or omitted.

“This means that if Congress decides to change or remove this provision, as long as the majority agrees, it can be altered or removed,” he said in Filipino.

On September 9, the House appropriations committee swiftly terminated deliberations on the OP’s proposed P10.506 billion budget, citing ‘parliamentary courtesy’ — the third such instance during President Bongbong Marcos’ term.

Additionally, the OP is also requesting P4.56 billion in confidential and intelligence funds for 2025, which accounts for 43.4% of the office’s total proposed budget.