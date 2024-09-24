Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 24 due to transport strike

In this file photo, transport group Manilbela holds a protest rally at Monumento in Caloocan, following news that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program to proceed.

MANILA, Philippines — Some universities have suspended classes or in-person classes on Tuesday, September 24, as the transport strike against the jeepney modernization program started on its second day.

Transport groups Piston and Manibela would not ply their routes in protest against the the Public Transport Modernization Program, formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

Below are the following universities and colleges that suspended their classes or shifted to an online mode of instruction:

Adamson University (All levels)

Arellano University (All levels at all campuses)

De La Salle University (Senior high school, undergraduate, and graduate levels in Manila and Laguna campuses)

Divine Word College of Legazpi (All levels)

Far Eastern University (All levels, Manila and Makati campuses)

La Consolacion College Manila (All levels)

Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite (All levels)

Lyceum of the Philippines University-Manila (Except laboratory classes of CITHM, Psychology, and CAS)

Manila Tytana Colleges (Senior high school, college)

Mapúa University (All levels in Intramuros and Makati campuses)

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (Except students of College of Medicine, College of Nursing, and College of Physical Therapy that are taking internship and clerkship)

Polytechnic University of the Philippines (All NCR campuses)

University of Perpetual Help-Molino Campus (All levels)

University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi (All levels)

University of Santo Tomas-Manila (All levels, remote work arrangement)







